PHILADELPHIA -- Kent Johnson scored his second goal of the game at 2:22 of overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets recovered after blowing a three-goal lead for a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
Blue Jackets recover, defeat Flyers in OT after blowing three-goal lead
Johnson wins it at 2:22 for Columbus after Drysdale ties it with 11 seconds left in third
Johnson won it when he finished a 2-on-0 rush with Adam Fantilli.
"(Flyers defenseman Cam) York was trying to crash the net on me, and just got a stick on it and poked it away, and then we're off to the races 2-on-0," Johnson said. "Great play by 'Fants' there, gave me the whole net."
The goal came after Jamie Drysdale tied the game 3-3 for the Flyers with 11 seconds remaining in the third period. With Dan Vladar pulled for an extra attacker, Drysdale got to the front of the net, and Tyson Foerster's centering pass went off his skate and in.
Johnson also had an assist, while Fantilli added a goal for Columbus (5-5-0). Denton Mateychuk scored and Cam Talbot made 28 saves.
After their 2-1 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, the Blue Jackets have won consecutive games for the first time all season.
"Obviously, we'd like to clean some stuff up from the second two periods tonight, but yeah, it feels good to win," Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, who had two assists, said. "It feels good to clean things up after a win. It's way better than after a loss. We're a good hockey team in here, and we know it. It's just doing it for 60 minutes."
Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (3-7-4), and Noah Catesscored. Vladar made 11 saves.
"We've been chasing all year trying to play 60 minutes," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "We didn't do the game plan in the first (period), and decided to do it and then look at the difference. Until we get it through our thick heads, we've got to play a certain way."
The Blue Jackets took the lead on three goals in a 2:46 span midway through the first period.
Fantilli made it 1-0 for Columbus at 10:58 with the teams skating 4-on-4, when he got to the net to finish a give-and-go with Johnson, lifting a wrist shot between Vladar's arm and ribs.
Johnson made it 2-0 at 12:54 when he redirected Werenski's one-timer from the point past Vladar.
Mateychuk pushed the lead to 3-0 at 13:44 when he scored with a snap shot along the ice from the top of the face-off circles and through traffic.
But after that dominant first, the Flyers took control of the game, outshooting the Blue Jackets 28-6 in the second and third periods, including 15-1 in the third.
"Just clearly got away from our game," Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. "That's all. It was such a dominant first period, that's how we want to play. We knew they were going to come at us in the second, and we just didn't handle it very well. You take the foot off the gas in this League, and you're going to be on your heels, and we were."
Cates cut the Flyers' deficit to 3-1 at 9:59 of the second period. Porter Martone's shot from the top of the circles squeezed through Talbot, and Cates beat his man to the net to push the puck over the goal line.
Zegras made it 3-2 at 15:04 of the third period when he banked the puck in off the right hip of Talbot to make it a one-goal game.
The Flyers are 3-1-1 since losing their first nine games of the season (0-6-3), but Tocchet said this loss was another example of his team showing what it can do in pockets rather than for a full game.
"The last week or two, if we all buy in, if we can do it for 60 minutes, we can be a pretty good hockey team," he said. "But it's hard to do it for 60 minutes for some guys. ... Moral victory, you get the point, obviously the second and third we dominated. Just that first period we weren't ready to play."
NOTES: The Blue Jackets have won six straight road games against the Flyers, and it's their first winning streak of any kind since they won four in a row March 14-21 last season, a run that started with a 2-1 shootout win in Philadelphia. ... Fantilli has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak against the Flyers. ... It was Johnson's third three-point NHL game. ... Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro had three blocked shots in 14:51 of ice time in his season debut. He had missed the first nine games of the season because of an upper-body injury. ... Zegras has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a five-game point streak. ... Drysdale has three points (one goal, two assists) during a three-game point streak, after being held off the score sheet in his first 11 games of the season. ... Flyers forward Matvei Michkov had his five-game point streak ended (six goals, two assists). ... York had two shots on goal and two blocked shots in 21:49 of ice time in the defenseman's return to the lineup after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury.