Blue Jackets activate defenseman Dante Fabbro off injured reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Dante Fabbro off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Fabbro, 28, has missed the first nine games of the 2026-27 season with an upper body injury suffered in a preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings on September 21. He has registered 39 goals and 79 assists for 109 points with 232 penalty minutes and 567 shots on goal in 451 contests with the Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators over eight NHL campaigns. He was originally selected by the Predators in the first round, 17th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

The 6-0, 202-pound native of Coquitlam, British Columbia has recorded 14-23-37, 73 PIM and 150 shots in 136 appearances over two seasons with Columbus after being claimed off waivers from Nashville on Nov. 10, 2024. He collected 5-6-11, 33 PIM and 68 shots in 74 outings with the Blue Jackets in 2025-26.

Columbus returns to action tonight vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. Game time from Xfinity Mobile Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Blue Jackets Hockey Network beginning with a 30-minute pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. CBJHN is available on Spectrum TV – HD Ch. 320/1320, IP Ch. 349 in most Ohio markets. It is also available via DIRECTV, Fubo TV and Prime Video. To subscribe to CBJHN on Prime Video, visit Amazon.com/BlueJackets. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.