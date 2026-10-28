Blue Jackets activate defenseman Caleb MacDonald off the Injured Non-Roster list, loan to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Caleb MacDonald off the Injured/Non-Roster list and loaned the defenseman to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

MacDonald, 23, recorded three goals and nine assists for 12 points with 74 penalty minutes and 45 shots on goal in 58 appearances in his first professional season with the Monsters in 2025-26. He led club rookies in penalty minutes and ranked second among rookie defensemen in games played. He recorded 7-17-24 and 80 PIM in 66 collegiate games over two seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (2023-24) and University of North Dakota (2024-25). The 6-3, 222-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario signed a two-year, entry level contract with the Blue Jackets on Mar. 26, 2025.

Columbus returns to action tomorrow vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. Game time from Lenovo Center is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Blue Jackets Hockey Network beginning with a 30-minute pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. CBJHN is available on Spectrum TV – HD Ch. 320/1320, IP Ch. 349 in most Ohio markets. It is also available via DIRECTV, Fubo TV and Prime Video. To subscribe to CBJHN on Prime Video, visit Amazon.com/BlueJackets. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.