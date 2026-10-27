Blue Jackets continue the fight against cancer on Nov. 5

The Columbus Blue Jackets, in partnership with OhioHealth, will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, November 5, when the team faces off against the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena. The annual event recognizes those who have battled or are currently fighting cancer, while raising awareness and support for cancer-related causes throughout the community.

The Blue Jackets will provide a Hockey Fights Cancer "I Fight For..." t-shirt at every seat, and attendees are encouraged to visit concourse stations to personalize the shirts with a loved one's name. The 5th Line is also encouraged to wear lavender, the official color representing all types of cancer, as Nationwide Arena unites in support of those affected by the disease.

A one-of-a-kind ticket package is available for the first 750 purchasers, which includes a game ticket plus an exclusive Ivan Provorov bobblehead, featuring his beloved dog, Drake the Pupstar.

RECOGNITION AND SUPPORT

The evening will feature the debut of the 2026 Class of Pediatric Cancer Heroes, honored through the Blue Jackets Foundation’s Heroes program. Throughout the season, the team provides the Heroes and their families with unique experiences and special opportunities, serving as a source of therapy through distraction.

Ahead of Hockey Fights Cancer Night, the five Heroes gathered for a special Flashes of Hope photoshoot and activity day featuring several Blue Jackets players. Flashes of Hope is a national photography program that captures professional portraits celebrating the courage, beauty, and dignity of children facing cancer.

These 2026 Class of Pediatric Cancer Heroes will be recognized during the game with a special on-ice introduction. Learn more about them and previous classes by visiting BlueJackets.com/Heroes.

Additional moments of honor and recognition will be featured throughout the night, providing opportunities to pay tribute to loved ones affected by cancer and show their support for those currently in the fight.

JOIN THE FIGHT

The fight against pediatric cancer has been a cornerstone of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation’s mission since the team’s inception in 2000. Each season, the Foundation’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives raise funds to support programs and services that benefit pediatric cancer patients and their families, including therapeutic experiences and palliative care resources. Through its fundraising initiatives and community partnerships, the Foundation has granted more than $5 million to pediatric cancer-related causes.

Support for these efforts can be done throughout Hockey Fights Cancer Night by participating in the following fundraising initiatives:

50/50 Raffle presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union

In honor of Hockey Fights Cancer, the Blue Jackets Foundation will host a 50/50 raffle presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union. The raffle will open on Wednesday, November 4 at 9 a.m. and close at the end of the second intermission on November 5. Tickets are available in person at the game or online at BlueJackets5050.com.

Jersey Raffle

Enter to win player-worn, autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys beginning Tuesday, November 3 until the end of the second intermission on Tuesday, November 10. Raffle tickets are available online for $10. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com

Silent Auction

Bid on exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer–themed items and memorabilia, including lavender taped and autographed sticks used during warmups. The auction will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on November 5. To participate, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.

Hats For Heroes

Limited-edition Hats For Heroes caps autographed by members of the 2026-27 Blue Jackets roster will be available for purchase beginning November 5. The hats are available at the Foundation Kiosk located near Section 110 during the game or online at cbjauction.givesmart.com.

Beyond the evening’s fundraising initiatives, fans can visit the Blue Line Team Store in-arena and online to purchase themed merchandise and commemorative items.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night provides an opportunity for the 5th Line to come together in support of all those affected by cancer. Additional details, fundraising opportunities and ticket package information are available at BlueJackets.com/HockeyFightsCancer.