Blue Jackets tie it late, top Hurricanes in shootout for 3rd win in row

Marchenko tied it 4-4 at 18:54 with Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins pulled for the extra attacker.

“It's a great team against us, Carolina, they play really hard too,” Marchenko said. “We win because we work harder and play harder. We’ll just go onto the next game and try to do the same thing.”

Dante Fabbro and Dmitri Voronkov scored, and Kent Johnson had two assists for the Blue Jackets (9-9-2), who have won three in a row and four of five. Merzlikins made 32 saves.

Sean Monahan scored the only goal in the first round, and Merzlikins made three saves in the shootout, including against Sebastian Aho on the final attempt to win it.

“We stuck with it,” Monahan said. “I thought we gave a little bit too much up at times, but at the end of the day, we found a way to win. We're learning, and slowly we're finding ways to win games, coming back and getting one late and then finishing overtime or shootouts is a start. So, it's a good sign.”