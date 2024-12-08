CHICAGO -- Mark Scheifele scored the tiebreaking goal at 10:18 of the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets spoil Anders Sorensen's coaching debut with a 4-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday.
RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Overcome Jets
Chicago drops fifth straight as Sorensen's coaching debut ends in 4-2 loss to Winnipeg
The game was the first for Sorensen as interim coach after he replaced Luke Richardson on Thursday.
"I think the energy was good," Sorensen said. "There were some nerves but good, nervous energy. I think the guys did a great job of just bringing me in, and the staff was great. So it wasn't too bad. It was exciting at the same time but not the result we wanted, right? So that's the biggest thing."
Alex Vlasic and Alec Martinez scored for the Blackhawks (8-17-2), who have lost five straight. Petr Mrazek made four saves before leaving the game with an apparent injury at 10:46 of the first period. Mrazek fell awkwardly while making a save. Arvid Soderblom replaced him and made 21 saves on 24 shots.
"He'll be out for a little bit, lower body there," Sorensen said. "Yeah, obviously not the optimal way to start the game. I thought 'Sody' came in and played well but Petr's been such a big part of what's going on here. Hopefully it's not too long."
Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor had two assists for the Jets (20-8-0), who became the first team this season to 20 wins. Connor Hellebuyck made 12 saves.
"I thought we came out well," Scheifele said. "We got behind their 'D,' we got it deep, we made them play defense. Second period we kind of got away from it a little bit, especially our line. And then the third period, just played well and that was about it."
Vlasic scored a power-play goal at 9:01 of the first period to put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0. He took a drop pass from Teuvo Teravainen and scored on a slap shot from the high slot with Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi providing screens in front of the net.
Gabriel Vilardi tied it 1-1 at 13:31, when he tipped in Logan Stanley's shot from the left point.
Martinez's first goal of the season gave Chicago a 2-1 lead at 19:47. Ilya Mikheyev passed from the right point across to Martinez, who skated into the left face-off circle and put a wrist shot over Hellebuyck's left shoulder.
Nino Niederreiter tied the game 2-2 at 13:10 of the second period. He skated along the goal line on the left side and lifted a backhander over Soderblom's right shoulder.
"Yeah, definitely it was huge, obviously," Niederreiter said of his goal. "I mean, we had a couple of looks, especially early on, which I obviously wish I could have put that one in already. But I knew I just got to stay with it, and it's going to come and go to the dirty areas, I guess. Very fortunate I was able to finish that."
Scheifele scored on a rebound of Connor's shot to put the Jets ahead 4-3 in the third, and Appleton scored an empty-net goal at 18:19 for the 4-2 final.
Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said his team was aware that the Blackhawks could have benefited from the coaching change.
"It always happens when there's a change," he said. "The players are looking for maybe a second opportunity or more ice, different roles. There's also the guilt that they're a part of it especially a good coach like Luke getting let go.
"But honestly, we didn't look there. We just had to focus on our game, and we're not worried too much about what's happening across the hall. We have to make sure we play Jet hockey, and I thought we did a good job with that tonight."
Chicago, which has been outscored 21-10 during its losing streak, begins a three-game road trip at the New York Rangers on Monday.
"We obviously understand the urgency," Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno said. "Maybe it's good that we get on the road and get to know Anders a little bit better by being around him and being around each other. Yeah, we're going to have to keep working at this. It's not just going to turn around in one day. Obviously we'd like it to. It would have been nice to get him that first win. But we're going to find a way to get it in New York."
NOTES: Sorensen became the first Sweden-born coach in NHL history. … The 14 shots on goal were the fewest of the season for the Blackhawks. … Martinez left the game at 1:15 of the third period after a shot by Adam Lowry deflected off his stick and hit him on the right side of the face. Sorensen said he was being evaluated and "might miss some time." … Josh Morrissey played in his 610th game with the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers, passing Dustin Byfuglien for sole possession of second place among defenseman in franchise history. Toby Enstrom is first with 719.