Bertuzzi scores twice, Blackhawks top Golden Knights to end 4-game skid

“I’m starting to feel better, just coming into games and being better prepared,” Bertuzzi said. “Our chemistry, me and Connor [Bedard], just keeps kind of growing as we go. The biggest thing for us, and we talk about it, is being better defensively. The last few games we have, and we need to continue to do that.”

Seth Jones had a goal and two assists, Taylor Hall scored, and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists for the Blackhawks (15-28-3), who were 0-3-1 in their previous four games. Petr Mrazek made 32 saves.

“It was good for the group coming off that Nashville loss (3-2 in a shootout at the Predators on Thursday), where we felt we played well enough,” Chicago interim coach Anders Sorensen said. “Our first period was really good tonight, second, we kind of fell back a little bit again, but the response in the third was really good to see as a group, to be able to kind of fight through that. They’re a good team on the other side. You knew the push was coming, but it was good to see some offensive zone shifts in the third period with the lead.”