CHICAGO -- Brock Boeser scored in the fourth round of a shootout to help the Vancouver Canucks rally for a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday.
RECAP: Blackhawks Edged by Canucks in Shootout
Bertuzzi and Donato score for Chicago as Knight stops 30 shots in Friday night loss
“The first back to back, so you don’t know what you’re going to get,” said Canucks coach Adam Foote, whose team won 5-3 at Dallas on Thursday. “It was a real heavy game in Dallas. I felt like the first period we didn’t have our legs. When that happens, sometimes it takes awhile to get into it. We made it a little bit harder than we had to, but I like the way we kept going and came back again.”
Jake DeBrusk and Max Sasson scored goals in regulation to rally the Canucks (3-2-0) after they trailed 2-0, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Canucks, who have won two in a row.
“I kind of like shootouts, where it’s a battle mindset, one against one,” said Lankinen, who began his NHL career with the Blackhawks has played two seasons in Chicago. “Just been doing a lot of that in practice. Thankfully we were able to put one in tonight. We got better as the game went on. A little slow start, but got to admit it was a little tough travel, back-to-back with some long travel, so I was proud of how the guys came in and battled to the end and got the win.”
Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi scored, and Spencer Knight made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (2-2-2).
“They’re on the back half of a back-to-back, we go up 2-0, that’s when you just can’t give them life, and I thought we got passive in the second period, way too passive as the period went on,” said Chicago coach Jeff Blashill.
Donato gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 12:41 of the first period. Andre Burakovsky skated to the bottom of the left face-off circle and passed to Donato, who tapped the puck in from the side of the crease.
Bertuzzi made it 2-0 at 19:14 when he put the rebound of a shot by Sam Rinzel past Lankinen, who had lost his stick.
"I thought we created a little bit and had our scoring chances,” Bertuzzi said. “Things are going to happen, people are going to be moved around so early in the season that everyone is going to get a chance with each other."
Vancouver cut the lead to 2-1 on a power-play goal by DeBrusk at 6:49 of the second period. Conor Garland passed the puck in front from the goal line on the left side and DeBrusk put it in for his first goal of the season.
Sasson tied it 2-2 at 13:42. With the Blackhawks’ Jason Dickinson draped on his back, Sasson took a feed from Filip Hronek at the bottom of the right circle and scored from in front for his second goal in two nights. He had a goal at Dallas on Thursday.
“I thought their goalie played well,” Foote said of Knight. “You’ve got to get to the net. You’ve got to get some dirty goals and dig, for sure. I’d like to see us not give teams two goals to start games. We’ll see if something else can change.”
Bertuzzi appeared to have scored at 14:48 of the third period, but officials ruled the goal out because of goaltender interference, and the Blackhawks lost their replay challenge.
“First off, I’d say I’d challenge it again 10 out of 10,” Blashill said. “I haven’t gotten an explanation yet as for why it wasn’t overturned, so maybe when I hear that, it’ll change my mind. When you look to the league, if you don’t push the goalie’s pad in, it’s generally a goal. I’m not sure. but I’ll wait to hear. I’ll have to call someone there and get an explanation. I never heard any reason why, so it’s hard for me to comment beyond that. But I was challenging it 100 percent, and I’d challenge it again tomorrow.”
NOTES: The Canucks have won their last 11 games against the Blackhawks … Forward Teddy Blueger made his season debut after missing the Canucks’ first four games with an undisclosed injury. Blueger logged 12:57 of ice time. He replaced Aatu Raty, who was a scratch … The Blackhawks activated forward Landon Slaggert off injured reserve. He has not played this season because of a lower-body injury. He could make his season debut against Anaheim on Sunday … The Blackhawks were without captain Nick Foligno for a second straight game. Foligno, a forward, is on leave while tending to a family matter.