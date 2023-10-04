News Feed

MEDICAL: Donato to Miss Game Against Red Wings

SPOTLIGHT: Highlighting Blackhawks Voices During Hispanic Heritage Month

MEDICAL: Athanasiou to Miss Morning Skate on Tuesday

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Red Wings 

RELEASE: Trio Assigned to Rockford

RELEASE: Five Assigned to Rockford, Two Return to Juniors

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer 6-1 Loss to Red Wings 

MEDICAL: Savoie Undergoes Successful Surgery

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

MEDICAL: Savoie Suffered Lower-Body Injury at Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Back-to-Back

RELEASE: Weeks Released from PTO

FEATURE: Reichel, Soderblom, Vlasic Prepare to make Jump From AHL to NHL 

MEDICAL: Kurashev to Miss Morning Skate on Saturday

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Wild 

BLOG: Guttman Feels Ready After Season-Ending Injury Last Season

RELEASE: Luypen Assigned to Rockford, Four Released from ATO

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Records Two Points in Preseason Debut

TAKEAWAYS: Perry Notches Two Goals in Win Against Red Wings

Connor Bedard also produced his first goal of the preseason to secure Chicago’s 4-2 win against Detroit

By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

After the team’s tough loss in Detroit on Sunday night, the Chicago Blackhawks bounced back and secured a 4-2 victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Corey Perry put the Blackhawks on the board in the first period to spark the offense and it continue to grow throughout the contest. Head coach Luke Richardson felt the team created more chances to come out on top despite a few mistakes but learned to recover faster. 

“I thought we generated a lot more in the offensive zone and there's still a few areas where we had a couple turnovers at the blue line or just inside the blue line,” Richardson said. “We got to try and manage that a little better because as the lineups get stronger here, those attacks are lethal against us when we're down a man or two.”

In the third period, Detroit’s Joe Veleno tied the game a 2-2 to try and keep the Red Wings alive. However, with a help from Connor Bedard, Perry found the back of the net to take the lead back at 3-2. 

While it’s still a preseason game, the 38-year-old veteran noted that it can still create a confidence boost before the team heads into regular season contests. 

“It's always nice to score ,” Perry said. “I know it's preseason, but just to get a little confidence to get going again and get those touches.” 

As for Bedard, he continues to impress his teammates like Perry and Connor Murphy with not only the way he shoots the puck, but with his play making ability.

“Everybody talks about a shot,” Perry said. “But, if you look at what he can do with the puck and find guys and his vision… he's a special player.”

With two more games left in the preseason, players continue to battle for roster spots as they inch closer to the season opener on Oct. 10.

For Murphy, these last two games can still be beneficial to perfect their game and allow both young players and new veterans to adjust to the new systems and build their chemistry. 

“I still think there's stuff to work on always, especially as having a lot of new young faces and older guys,” Murphy said. “Anytime you have a newer team coming in, there's still things to work through. So, we really need to take advantage each of these games.”

