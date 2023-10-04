TAKEAWAYS: Perry Notches Two Goals in Win Against Red Wings

After the team’s tough loss in Detroit on Sunday night, the Chicago Blackhawks bounced back and secured a 4-2 victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Corey Perry put the Blackhawks on the board in the first period to spark the offense and it continue to grow throughout the contest. Head coach Luke Richardson felt the team created more chances to come out on top despite a few mistakes but learned to recover faster.

“I thought we generated a lot more in the offensive zone and there's still a few areas where we had a couple turnovers at the blue line or just inside the blue line,” Richardson said. “We got to try and manage that a little better because as the lineups get stronger here, those attacks are lethal against us when we're down a man or two.”