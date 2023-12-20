TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Returns, Blackhawks Snap Skid in Win Over Avs

TOP LINE SUCCESS
Chicago’s win on the night -- one that snapped a four-game losing streak -- centered around execution from up and down the lineup. They contained the third-most potent offense in the league to a pair of power-play goals in the first, but otherwise limited chances and capitalized on opportunities at even strength. Chicago even scored a power-play goal of their own to seal the victory.
The even-strength offense was led by the top line, one that was different than the projected top line at morning skate. Ryan Donato was promoted to the first trio just before warmups in place of Philipp Kurashev -- a late scratch due to illness -- and delivered right away, popping home a rebound in the crease to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead 7:29 into the game.
Minutes later, after two Avalanche power-play strikes, Lukas Reichel snapped an eight-game point drought on a 2-on-1 rush as Connor Bedard found his other winger in the high slot for a quick wrister to tie the game, 2-2.
It was a second straight two-point night for Bedard, who also had a secondary assist on Donato’s tally, pushing his season total to 28 points (12G, 16A) in his 31st game. It was the third multi-point game in the last five outings for the rookie center. Bedard didn’t get credit on the scoresheet for it, but it was also his spin-move drop-pass play off a zone entry that served as the catalyst for the power-play game-winner, drawing two penalty killers his way and freeing up space for a pair of quick passes to Tyler Johnson in front for the tap-in.
“I think we have to grab [this momentum] and use it.” Richardson after the win. “We can't just sit on it and think that it just happened. It was a lot of hard work and I think the guys stayed focused. Consistency has been a word we've been looking for this year, and I think tonight's 60 minutes was really good ... A little bit short-staffed and even last-minute changes right a warmup but the guys adjusted and they played the game plan to a tee.”