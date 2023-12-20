TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Returns, Blackhawks Snap Skid in Win Over Avs

Injured in Chicago’s game in Anaheim on Feb. 27 of last season, Blackwell underwent surgery on March 22 with an estimated return to hockey activities projected just 12 weeks later. He suffered several offseason setbacks, including one last delay right before training camp opened in September, and wasn’t able to return to skating until late October -- days after he shared he was able to do a simple task like walk his dog around the block for the first time without pain.

“It's been a long, long road and not many ups but a lot of downs,” an emotional Blackwell told Blackhawks.com earlier this season when he first returned to the ice.

Right away in his first game back, Blackwell was back to, as Richardson described, his usual “gritty” self. After the emotions of an opening shift, he delivered a hit to close his second on Avs blueliner Josh Manson in the offensive zone, drawing an early cheer from the sellout crowd on hand at the United Center. He continued his energy all the way through the final whistle, trusted with helping close out the final minutes of a one-goal game and delivered another big hit on Nathan MacKinnon in the process as Colorado looked to tie things late.

“Right from start right to the end,” Richardson said, “I think he was chirpping off the bench, he had them ruffled up all throughout the game, and that's him. He's a little Spitfire -- I think I said that this morning and he came through. He was really good, and happy for him. It's a long road back and but he put a lot of work and he was ready.”