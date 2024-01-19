TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shutout by Sabres, 3-0

Chicago lost four of its last five games

1.18_3PS_AWAY-FINAL_16x9
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

After the postponement of their original match on Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks tried to take advantage of the off day to come out strong the next night. Instead, Chicago endured a 3-0 deficit against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.  

Tonight’s game marked the fifth straight game where the Blackhawks recorded one goal or less in regulation and their eighth in their last 10 contests. 

Both teams kept things even with a scoreless first period, but momentum began to shift towards Buffalo way halfway through the second period as they took the 1-0 lead on the power play. 

Arvid Soerblom kept the Blackhawks in the game for most of the games despite some tough goals he faced. He finished the night with 28 saves off of 31 shots. 

After the start of the third period, the Sabres grew their lead with two more goals. Philipp Kurashev took a five-minute boarding major after his hit on Buffalo’s Erik Johnson, who exited the game early. 

The Blackhawks return to the United Center on Friday night with a 7:30 p.m. CT puck drop against the New York Islanders.

News Feed

BLOG: Unexpected Off Day Provides Team Bonding for Blackhawks Players

BLOG: Unexpected Off Day Provides Team Bonding for Blackhawks Players
BLOG: Blackhawks, Sabres Matchup on Wednesday Night Postponed

BLOG: Blackhawks, Sabres Matchup on Wednesday Night Postponed
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Crevier from IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Crevier from IceHogs
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Play Sabres on Thursday Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Play Sabres on Thursday Night
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn 2-1 Victory in Shootout Over Sharks 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn 2-1 Victory in Shootout Over Sharks 
PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Six Points in His Return to Michigan 

PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Six Points in His Return to Michigan 
BLOG: Dickinson Proud to Stay in Chicago After Contract Extension 

BLOG: Dickinson Proud to Stay in Chicago After Contract Extension 
RELEASE: Dickinson Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Dickinson Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks for Tuesday Night Contest

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks for Tuesday Night Contest
MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Monday

MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Monday
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endure 3-1 Loss to Stars

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endure 3-1 Loss to Stars
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Jones Off Injured Reserve 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Jones Off Injured Reserve 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for a Central Division Matchup Against Stars

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for a Central Division Matchup Against Stars
MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Friday

MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Friday
RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Foligno to Two-Year Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Foligno to Two-Year Extension
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Late in Third to Jets

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Late in Third to Jets
BLOG: Guttman Becoming a ‘Reliable’ Player in Forward Group

BLOG: Guttman Becoming a ‘Reliable’ Player in Forward Group
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Jet Off to Winnipeg for Thursday Night Matchup

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Jet Off to Winnipeg for Thursday Night Matchup