TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shutout by Sabres, 3-0

After the postponement of their original match on Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks tried to take advantage of the off day to come out strong the next night. Instead, Chicago endured a 3-0 deficit against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Tonight’s game marked the fifth straight game where the Blackhawks recorded one goal or less in regulation and their eighth in their last 10 contests.

Both teams kept things even with a scoreless first period, but momentum began to shift towards Buffalo way halfway through the second period as they took the 1-0 lead on the power play.

Arvid Soerblom kept the Blackhawks in the game for most of the games despite some tough goals he faced. He finished the night with 28 saves off of 31 shots.

After the start of the third period, the Sabres grew their lead with two more goals. Philipp Kurashev took a five-minute boarding major after his hit on Buffalo’s Erik Johnson, who exited the game early.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center on Friday night with a 7:30 p.m. CT puck drop against the New York Islanders.