TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Lead in 5-2 Defeat Against Canadiens 

In the first period, Ryan Donato helped set the tone for the Chicago Blackhawks and scored the first goal to build some momentum. From there, the team carried it to the second period until the Montreal Canadiens found their rhythm.

Despite a 2-0 lead in the first half of the second period, the Blackhawks dropped in a 5-2 final against the Canadiens on Friday night. Jason Dickinson, who notched his 10th goal this season, noticed that the team simply lost control of their game.

“We didn't get in their zone, we didn't create anything, we didn't get enough shots,” Dickinson said. “So, it's hard to win games when they control the whole third period, and you're down a goal.”

After Montreal’s Mitchell Stephens notched the Canadiens’ first goal of the night, the team went on to score four more after they found their chances.