TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canadiens 

After trailing most of the games, the Blackhawks tried to rebound late in the third period to tie the game up for a chance to send it into overtime. However, the Blackhawks would struggle to find the back of the net and fall to the Canadiens, 3-2.
Tyler Johnson, who scored both of the Blackhawks’ goals in the contest, felt the team relied too much on their skills instead of their strengths as a team.
“Sometimes when things aren't going your way you try to do that extra little bit too much,” Johnson said. “When you do that, I find that's when things kind of go south pretty quick.”