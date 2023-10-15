News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Canadiens in Montreal

BLOG: Bedard Finding Adjustments to NHL Style

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks End Preseason with Loss to Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 

RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford

FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canadiens 

Chicago suffered a 3-2 loss in its’ third road game this season

By Kara Keating
After trailing most of the games, the Blackhawks tried to rebound late in the third period to tie the game up for a chance to send it into overtime. However, the Blackhawks would struggle to find the back of the net and fall to the Canadiens, 3-2.

Tyler Johnson, who scored both of the Blackhawks’ goals in the contest, felt the team relied too much on their skills instead of their strengths as a team.

“Sometimes when things aren't going your way you try to do that extra little bit too much,” Johnson said. “When you do that, I find that's when things kind of go south pretty quick.”

Tyler Johnson with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Luke Richardson also felt the same with the team’s overall performance but thought the team found their groove late in the third.

Despite the late comeback attempt, the second-year coach knew that the team could of brought their energy early on in the game but failed to find it early. 

“I thought we were okay in the first period and the third, but we didn't do a good enough for 60 minutes,” Richardson said. “So unfortunately, we let that one get away and we'll just have to regroup.” 

Another downfall for the team came on the power play unit. The group went 0-for-7 overall to continue to look for their first power play goal of the season.

“Obviously the powerup is not good enough yet, you got to score, but every game we've had our looks and we've had some prime scoring chances,” Connor Bedard said. “Of course, you got to bear down and kind of keep working on it and hopefully we can do that.”

Recap: Blackhawks at Canadiens 10.14.23

With two more games to go on their road trip, Johnson knows this could be a learning experience for the young rookies on the team. But with the talent they have, he also knows that they can still provide a better performance with the standards they created. 

“It's beginning of the season, so you're going to have that, but we have a high standard for ourselves,” Johnson said. “We think we can win a lot of hockey games, and this is not the way that we need to play, and we have to be a lot better.”