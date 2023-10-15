TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canadiens 

Head coach Luke Richardson also felt the same with the team’s overall performance but thought the team found their groove late in the third.

Despite the late comeback attempt, the second-year coach knew that the team could of brought their energy early on in the game but failed to find it early.

“I thought we were okay in the first period and the third, but we didn't do a good enough for 60 minutes,” Richardson said. “So unfortunately, we let that one get away and we'll just have to regroup.”

Another downfall for the team came on the power play unit. The group went 0-for-7 overall to continue to look for their first power play goal of the season.

“Obviously the powerup is not good enough yet, you got to score, but every game we've had our looks and we've had some prime scoring chances,” Connor Bedard said. “Of course, you got to bear down and kind of keep working on it and hopefully we can do that.”