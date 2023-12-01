TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Red Wings in 5-1 Defeat

While the team felt they developed some good playing patterns in Tuesday’s win, Tyler Johnson noticed that the team got away from their structure and went back into old habits against Detroit.

“When you take care of the puck, when you do the right things, when you're all on the same page, it makes the game so much easier,” Johnson said. “For whatever reason, we just got away from that.”

Before the matchup, head coach Luke Richardson discussed the recent efforts on the power play and how he wanted to see them improve with more shots on the net. By the end of the night, the unit went 1-for-3 and allowed a short-handed goal to give the Red Wings the lead for the rest of the contest.

Both Johnson and Richardson agreed that the team held onto the puck for too long to try and create the perfect pass when instead, they could have seen more movement to try and take advantage of those chances to provide some energy.

“When you're on the [power play], you have to be moving,” Johnson said. “You have to have some speed and you have to be making those decisions quickly. It's not holding on to the puck and trying to do something just by yourself, you have an extra guy, you have to use that to your advantage and we're not doing that.”