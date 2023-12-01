TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Red Wings in 5-1 Defeat

Despite a power play goal from Lukas Reichel in the first period, the Chicago Blackhawks continued to struggle on the special team unit in the 5-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Joey Anderson described the game as “lackluster” for the Blackhawks after a few mishaps and their inability to build off the momentum that they tried to spark throughout the evening. With a high offensive team like the Red Wings, they found a way to use it to help their game.
“We had some sloppy plays with the puck and a couple of segments where maybe the compete level wasn't quite where it needed to be,” Joey Anderson said. “They have a good offensive team; they're going to take advantage of those little things.”
Chicago suffered its seventh defeat in the last nine games and still looks for the first string of wins this season.