RELEASE:  Smith Activated from Injured Reserve

Forward Colton Dach and defenseman Artyom Levshunov assigned to Rockford

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Craig Smith (back) from injured reserve and assigned forward Colton Dach and defenseman Artyom Levshunov to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Smith, 35, has skated in 30 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, registering 11 points (6G, 5A) in his first season with the club.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers tonight at the United Center at 8:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen nationally on TNT/TruTV/MAX, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

