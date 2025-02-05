PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Oilers in Late-Night Clash

A JONE'S THROW AWAY

Seth Jones led all clubs skaters with four hits on Saturday and ranks third among Blackhawks defensemen with 49 hits in 35 games this season. He also ranked second among team skaters with 23:44 of time on ice and currently ranks 10th among all league skaters with an average of 24:40 of time on ice this season. Jones comes into Wednesday's game with 10 points (2G, 8A) over his last eight games.