PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Oilers in Late-Night Clash

TIME: 8:30 p.m.
TV: TNT | truTV | MAX
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago takes on Edmonton in third and final matchup this season on Wednesday night
The Blackhawks are 17-13-2 in their last 32 games against the Oilers since the start of the 2013-14 season. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 26 points (10G, 16A) in 20 career games against Edmonton, including 12 points (5G, 7A) over his last seven games versus the club. During their last meeting on Jan. 11, Nick Foligno (1G, 1A) and Teravainen (1G, 1A) each recorded two points, while Ryan Donato also scored during a 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
Chicago fell 5-1 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon at Amerant Bank Arena. Landon Slaggert found the back of the net as Ryan Donato tallied an assist. Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno each went 7-for-11 (63.6%) in the faceoff circle. Foligno appeared in his 1,206th NHL game and surpassed Brian Leetch for the 19th most games played by a U.S.-born skater in league history. Petr Mrazek made 39 saves, the second-most saves he's made in a game this season.
Forward Landon Slaggert scored seven seconds into Saturday's game, marking the fastest goal to begin a game in Blackhawks history. His goal bested the previous mark set by Brent Sutter on Feb. 5, 1995 at VAN (0:08). He also became the 15th player in NHL history, and the third active player to score within the opening seven seconds of a game. Slaggert now has goals (2G) in two of his three games with the Blackhawks this season.
Ryan Donato registered an assist against the Panthers and is one point shy of tying his single-season career high 31 points (16G, 15A) from the 2021-22 season. He now has six points (2G, 4A) over his last seven games and ranks third among all Blackhawks skaters with 30 points (15G, 15A) in 50 games during the 2024-25 campaign.
Seth Jones led all clubs skaters with four hits on Saturday and ranks third among Blackhawks defensemen with 49 hits in 35 games this season. He also ranked second among team skaters with 23:44 of time on ice and currently ranks 10th among all league skaters with an average of 24:40 of time on ice this season. Jones comes into Wednesday's game with 10 points (2G, 8A) over his last eight games.