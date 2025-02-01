RELEASE: Murphy Activated Off Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Connor Murphy (groin) from injured reserve.

Murphy, 31, has tallied 13 points (1G, 12A) in 38 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign. His 12 assists and 13 points each rank third among all club blueliners. Murphy also ranks second on the team with 93 blocked shots, while his 70 hits rank fifth. He skated in his 700th career NHL game on Nov. 29 at MIN.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Florida Panthers today at Amerant Bank Arena at 1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ABC/ESPN+ and heard on WGN Radio.