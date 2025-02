NICK-FIL-A

Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno tallied an assist against the Hurricanes and now has three helpers over his last four games and six points (1G, 5A) over his last nine games. Foligno also went 5-for-6 (83.3%) in the faceoff circle on Thursday. Foligno is set to appear in his 1,206th NHL game on Saturday and will surpass Brian Leetch for the 19th most games played by a U.S.-born skater in league history.