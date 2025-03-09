RELEASE: Levshunov Recalled from Rockford IceHogs

Defenseman has 22 points in 50 games with the IceHogs this season

Levshunov_action
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Artyom Levshunov from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Levshunov, 19, has appeared in 50 games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign, sharing first among club defensemen with 22 points (5G, 17A). His five goals and 17 assists each rank second among team blueliners. Levshunov also leads all league rookies and ranks second on the club with 137 shots on goal this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow at Ball Arena at 7:00 p.m. MT/8:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN+ and heard on WGN Radio.

