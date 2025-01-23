RELEASE: Join the Blackhawks for Annual "Hockey Fights Cancer" Game on Jan. 26

In partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the club’s annual “Hockey Fights Cancer” night at the United Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, as the team takes on the Minnesota Wild. The event is generously presented by CIBC, a leading North American financial institution, which has made a $20,000 donation to support cancer-related causes.
Tickets for Sunday’s Hockey Fights Cancer game are available through Ticketmaster, and the first 10,000 fans to enter the United Center will receive a purple knit hat, courtesy of CIBC. Atrium doors will open at 3:30 p.m., with gates to the United Center to follow at 4:30 p.m.
The Blackhawks invite fans to join us in showing support for the cause, including celebrating the evening’s special honorees and recognizing their own personal connections:
“I Fight For” Moment
“I Fight For” signs will be available on every seat inside the United Center. Fans will have the opportunity to personalize their sign around the concourse before the game, with an arena-wide moment of recognition during the first period’s first TV timeout. Fans following along at home can also show their support for the ones they are fighting for by downloading a sign here. All are encouraged to take a photo and share using #HockeyFightsCancer and tagging @NHLBlackhawks on Sunday.
Who Do You Fight For?
Join the fight and show your support. Download your Hockey Fights Cancer sign today and share who you fight for.
“Sound the Horn”
Blackhawks season ticket member Linda Klean, who is celebrating 17-months cancer free after her battle with breast cancer, will join mascot Tommy Hawk for the pregame tradition that sounds the goal horn to get fans and players ready for puck drop.
Starting Lineup Buddies
In partnership with local partners Camp One Step, Make A Wish Illinois and Triumph Together, the team will rally behind six kids and teens who are currently battling or have recently won their battle against cancer as they join the starting lineup during the national anthem. Participants include Michael Krams (10), William O’Hare (6), Avery Quarles (6), Oscar Quiroz (16), Rose Roeder (13) and Antonio Zepeda (15). Additionally, Cole Magnus (6) will serve as Kid Captain during warmups.
Ceremonial Puck Drop
In partnership with Bear Necessities, Isaac Vasquez, an eight-year-old who is in remission after a two-year battle with Leukemia, will drop the ceremonial puck prior to the game.
Bell Ringing Celebration
Stephen Foltin (13) will ring the Blackhawks signature bell, a tradition that celebrates the major milestone of treatment completion. A recent adopter of sled hockey as a result of his cancer battle, Stephen was surprised with news of this honor by the Chicago Blackhawks players at practice on Thursday, January 23.
A Special Performance with DJ White Shadow
Chicago-based DJ White Shadow, a Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, has volunteered to support the cause with an intermission performance that offers moments of joy and fun amid a challenging fight together. The Blackhawks connected with DJ White Shadow through his work for Will Ferrell’s Ultimate DJ House Party event, benefitting Cancer for College – and in partnership with the organization, the Blackhawks Foundation is providing two 4-year college scholarships to Cameron Harris and Mya Lang-Martinez, cancer survivors pursuing their dreams of higher education.
Hockey Fights Cancer is an NHL-wide platform that unites the hockey community to support cancer patients and their families. It was founded in 1998 as a joint initiative between the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association. For the past 26 years, the NHL and NHLPA have united players, teams, coaches, broadcasters, caregivers, doctors, nurses, patients, survivors, and fans behind the powerful Hockey Fights Cancer initiative nationally and locally across the 32 NHL teams.
Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild starts at 6 p.m. and can be seen on Chicago Sports Network as well as heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.