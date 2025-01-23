RELEASE: Join the Blackhawks for Annual "Hockey Fights Cancer" Game on Jan. 26

Tickets for Sunday’s Hockey Fights Cancer game are available through Ticketmaster, and the first 10,000 fans to enter the United Center will receive a purple knit hat, courtesy of CIBC. Atrium doors will open at 3:30 p.m., with gates to the United Center to follow at 4:30 p.m.

The Blackhawks invite fans to join us in showing support for the cause, including celebrating the evening’s special honorees and recognizing their own personal connections:

“I Fight For” Moment

“I Fight For” signs will be available on every seat inside the United Center. Fans will have the opportunity to personalize their sign around the concourse before the game, with an arena-wide moment of recognition during the first period’s first TV timeout. Fans following along at home can also show their support for the ones they are fighting for by downloading a sign here. All are encouraged to take a photo and share using #HockeyFightsCancer and tagging @NHLBlackhawks on Sunday.