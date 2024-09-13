RELEASE: Chicago Sports Network Announces Pre- and Post-Game Talent

CHICAGO, Ill. -- CHSN announces its new pre- and post-game talent for its Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls coverage, as the network gears up to deliver high-quality analysis and live game broadcasts for the city’s most dedicated sports fans, starting Oct. 1.

Blackhawks Countdown Live and Bulls Countdown Live will be a high-octane and fan-immersive show that will air 30 minutes before every regular season game broadcasted on CHSN, respectively. The shows will originate from CHSN’s new atrium studio at the United Center.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks’ in-studio team combines extensive hockey knowledge and broadcast experience, offering fans insightful and engaging analysis of every game.

Pat Boyle – A veteran Blackhawks broadcaster, Boyle returns to provide fans with dynamic hosting and in-depth hockey analysis. He was a primary anchor on NBC Sports Chicago for 20 years.

– A veteran Blackhawks broadcaster, Boyle returns to provide fans with dynamic hosting and in-depth hockey analysis. He was a primary anchor on NBC Sports Chicago for 20 years. Tony Granato – A former NHL left winger and coach, Granato brings a wealth of hockey knowledge and experience to the Blackhawks broadcast team. He previously served as head coach of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and the 2018 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team.

– A former NHL left winger and coach, Granato brings a wealth of hockey knowledge and experience to the Blackhawks broadcast team. He previously served as head coach of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and the 2018 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team. Caley Chelios – In addition to studio work, Chelios will serve as backup color analyst in the booth when analyst Darren Pang is called to national broadcasting duties. Chelios’ unique background makes her an exciting addition to the CHSN team, offering fresh perspectives on the game both professionally and personally. She brings nearly 10 years of NHL broadcasting experience alongside connections to hockey families across Chicagoland as a daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer and Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls' pre- and post-game team combines dynamic hosting, expert player analysis and deep reporting experience, offering fans comprehensive and engaging coverage.

Jason Goff – A respected voice in Chicago sports, Goff is the current host for The Ringer’s “Full Go” podcast and former host of 670 The Score’s midday drive show. Most recently, Goff served as the pre-and post-game host for NBC Sports Chicago.

– A respected voice in Chicago sports, Goff is the current host for The Ringer’s “Full Go” podcast and former host of 670 The Score’s midday drive show. Most recently, Goff served as the pre-and post-game host for NBC Sports Chicago. Kendall Gill – A former Bulls player and NBA veteran, Gill is well known for his sharp analysis and player perspective. With years of experience covering the Bulls, the Rich Central High School and University of Illinois graduate will break down game strategy and key performances.

– A former Bulls player and NBA veteran, Gill is well known for his sharp analysis and player perspective. With years of experience covering the Bulls, the Rich Central High School and University of Illinois graduate will break down game strategy and key performances. K.C. Johnson – An expert in Bulls coverage, Johnson most recently covered the Bulls for NBC Sports Chicago and spent a good part of his career at the Chicago Tribune. His analytical approach and reporting experience bring unmatched credibility to the CHSN lineup.

“At CHSN, we put Chicago sports fans first in everything that we do,” said CHSN President Jason Coyle. “With our ‘Countdown Live’ pre-game shows, we will give our fans a front-row seat to the action, even inviting a selection of fans each night onto the set itself to meet the talent, ask questions, and become a part of the show.”

New Studio at United Center

CHSN is completing construction on a state-of-the-art studio located in the United Center atrium that will feature a retractable wall. The innovative design allows fans to interact directly with live broadcasts and their favorite on-air talent, creating a different look, feel and delivery than traditional shows alongside an engaging in-person gameday experience.

In-Game Broadcasters

Earlier this year, the two teams and CHSN named their in-game announcers and analysts. Veteran NHL broadcaster Rick Ball joins color analyst Pang for the Blackhawks and Play-by-play broadcaster Adam Amin and analyst Stacey King will be on the call for the Bulls.

Additional programming updates and where fans can watch are coming soon.