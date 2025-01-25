RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Taylor Hall to Hurricanes

Chicago acquires third-round selection in 2025 NHL Draft

1-24-25-Trade16x9 1
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired a third-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Taylor Hall. Chicago will also retain 50 percent of Mikko Rantanen’s salary cap hit as part of the trade.

With the acquisition, the Blackhawks now have nine selections in the 2025 NHL Draft, including two first-round, two second-round, one third-round, two fourth-round, one fifth-round and one sixth-round.

Hall, 33, has recorded 24 points (9G, 15A) in 46 games with the Blackhawks this season. He shares fourth on Chicago with 15 assists, while his 24 points rank fifth on the team and his nine goals are good for sixth

In two seasons with the Blackhawks, the forward has tallied 28 points (11G, 17A) in 56 regular-season games played. Hall missed 72 games during the 2023-24 season after suffering a torn ACL. The 15-season NHL veteran has amassed 721 points (275G, 446A) in 878 career regular-season NHL games with Edmonton, New Jersey, Arizona, Buffalo, Boston and Chicago.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound native of Calgary, Alta., was originally selected by Edmonton in the first round (1st overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

