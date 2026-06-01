RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Jack Pridham to Tampa Bay Lightning

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Jack Pridham.

Pridham, 20, ranked second in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with 46 goals and fifth with 90 points (46G, 44A) in 65 regular-season games with the Kitchener Rangers in 2025-26. The forward led all Kitchener skaters in goals and points, while he finished third on the team with 44 assists. Pridham was named the 2025-26 Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy winner as the OHL’s Overage Player of the Year. Additionally, he shared fourth among all league skaters and led the club with 15 assists in 18 postseason games, helping the Rangers to their first OHL Championship since 2008.

The Stouffville, Ontario, native was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.