RELEASE: Chicago Blackhawks Open Voting for Next Hall of Fame Class, Announce New Partnership with cllct

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced voting has opened for the 2026-27 Blackhawks Hall of Fame class, inviting fans to once again play a direct role in shaping the legacy of one of hockey’s most storied franchises.

The team’s Centennial celebration established the Hall of Fame as the franchise’s defining institution to honor the players and individuals who have shaped the organization. With its first class now enshrined following the recent Spring induction, the Hall of Fame moves forward as an ongoing, annual platform – connecting generations of fans through voting, storytelling and shared experiences.

The 2026-27 ballot continues this process, featuring candidates from both the Modern Era and Heritage Era as selected by a Blackhawks committee. Fans are invited to vote for one player from each ballot, with their selections combined alongside votes from Blackhawks alumni and media to determine the final inductees. Each annual class includes one player from each era, with the potential addition of a Builder inductee selected by the organization.

Voting is open now and will close on June 30, 2026. Full details on eligibility, ballot structure and the voting process are available at Blackhawks.com/HOF.