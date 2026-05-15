RELEASE: Chicago Blackhawks Open Voting for Next Hall of Fame Class, Announce New Partnership with cllct

Fans invited to help shape the 2026-27 Hall of Fame class as franchise introduces new premium collectibles program

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By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced voting has opened for the 2026-27 Blackhawks Hall of Fame class, inviting fans to once again play a direct role in shaping the legacy of one of hockey’s most storied franchises.

The team’s Centennial celebration established the Hall of Fame as the franchise’s defining institution to honor the players and individuals who have shaped the organization. With its first class now enshrined following the recent Spring induction, the Hall of Fame moves forward as an ongoing, annual platform – connecting generations of fans through voting, storytelling and shared experiences.

The 2026-27 ballot continues this process, featuring candidates from both the Modern Era and Heritage Era as selected by a Blackhawks committee. Fans are invited to vote for one player from each ballot, with their selections combined alongside votes from Blackhawks alumni and media to determine the final inductees. Each annual class includes one player from each era, with the potential addition of a Builder inductee selected by the organization.

Voting is open now and will close on June 30, 2026. Full details on eligibility, ballot structure and the voting process are available at Blackhawks.com/HOF.

2026-27 BLACKHAWKS HALL OF FAME BALLOT

MODERN ERA BALLOT
HERITAGE ERA BALLOT
Tony Amonte
Ed Belfour
Brian Campbell
Doug Bentley
Corey Crawford
Charlie Gardiner
Eric Daze
Johnny Gottselig
Niklas Hjalmarsson
Dirk Graham
Brent Seabrook
Dennis Hull
Patrick Sharp
Cliff Koroll
Andrew Shaw
Chico Maki
Steve Sullivan
Mush March
Jocelyn Thibault
Pit Martin
Alexei Zhamnov
Bill Mosienko
 
Bob Murray
 
Eric Nesterenko
 
Jeremy Roenick
 
Doug Wilson
Web---Press-Release-Images

CLLCT PARTNERSHIP

Additionally, the Blackhawks today announced a new partnership with cllct to introduce Blackhawks Collectibles – a Blackhawks Authentics program designed to celebrate the franchise’s 100-year history and heritage.

Designed for today’s collector culture, Blackhawks Collectibles will offer premium, limited-edition items that fans can own, display and pass down across generations. Each release will include serialized formats, authenticated memorabilia and elevated packaging – bringing iconic players, moments and eras to life through curated, design-forward products, A portion of the proceeds from Blackhawks Collectibles will support youth hockey programs across Chicagoland, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level.

The program will launch later this summer with its first release – a limited-edition set of collectible mini sticks featuring the Blackhawks Hall of Fame inaugural class. Two additional releases are planned for later in the 2026-27 season, with details to be announced in future communications.

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“Blackhawks fans have always had a deep connection to our history and what this team represents,” said Matt Gray, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Strategy, Chicago Blackhawks. “The Blackhawks Collectibles program gives us a new way to bring that history to life – pairing modern design with meaningful storytelling to create products that truly reflect the legacy of the franchise. Through this partnership, we’re building on the foundation of our Authentics platform to further evolve how fans connect with and collect Blackhawks history.”

“Great collectibles programs don’t just sell items – they bring history to life and turn it into something fans can participate in,” added Darren Rovell, Founder, cllct. “The Blackhawks have the kind of heritage that deserves to be celebrated at the highest level. Blackhawks Collectibles is about honoring that history with premium releases, elevated presentation and storytelling that helps fans feel closer to the moments that shaped this franchise – while building a modern collecting pipeline that can excite today’s fans and the next generation.”

Fans can sign up for updates and be the first to know when collections drop by filling out the interest form here.

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