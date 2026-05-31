STATEMENT: Blackhawks Mourn the Passing of Dennis Hull

Forward spent 13 seasons with Chicago, totaling 283 goals and appearing in five NHL All-Star Games

Dennis-Hull-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

Statement from Blackhawks Chairman & CEO Danny Wirtz on the passing of Dennis Hull

“The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dennis Hull earlier this morning. Dennis enjoyed a distinguished career built on his scoring ability and consistency, leaving lasting contributions not only to the Blackhawks franchise, but to the game itself.

Known around the league for his immense skill, toughness and intelligence, Dennis was as dominant on the ice as he was beloved off it. He often drew on his sharp wit and sense of humor to keep the locker room loose, while his warmth and humility made everyone he met feel welcome.

On behalf of the Wirtz family and the entire Blackhawks organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Dennis’s family, friends and teammates, and the many fans who adored him."

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