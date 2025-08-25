RELEASE: Blackhawks Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 5

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that single-game tickets to Blackhawks home games during the 2025-26 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, the team’s exclusive ticket provider. The Blackhawks will celebrate the franchise’s Centennial milestone and 100 years of hockey legacy across four chapters throughout the season, loaded with can’t-miss activations, alumni appearances, giveaways and more.

Fans can sign up for Blackhawks emails to secure early presale access by visiting Blackhawks.com/Tickets now. Full Season Ticket Memberships are still on sale and are the only way to guarantee access to every Centennial Celebration Night this season. Half season memberships, along with Quarter and Pick ‘Em plans, are also on sale at Blackhawks.com/Membership for priority access.