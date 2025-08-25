RELEASE: Blackhawks Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 5

Priority access to Centennial celebrations available now through Blackhawks Memberships

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that single-game tickets to Blackhawks home games during the 2025-26 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, the team’s exclusive ticket provider. The Blackhawks will celebrate the franchise’s Centennial milestone and 100 years of hockey legacy across four chapters throughout the season, loaded with can’t-miss activations, alumni appearances, giveaways and more.

Fans can sign up for Blackhawks emails to secure early presale access by visiting Blackhawks.com/Tickets now. Full Season Ticket Memberships are still on sale and are the only way to guarantee access to every Centennial Celebration Night this season. Half season memberships, along with Quarter and Pick ‘Em plans, are also on sale at Blackhawks.com/Membership for priority access.

HOME OPENER

The Blackhawks will kick off the 2025-26 season in Chicago with red-carpet arrivals before the team’s home opener, presented by Circa Sports, on Saturday, Oct. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens at 6 p.m. The event will be held along Madison Street (weather permitting), offering an exclusive opportunity for ticketed fans to not only see the Blackhawks skaters of today, but also a chance to interact with groups of alumni representing the different eras of Blackhawks hockey.

The Blackhawks limited-edition Centennial jersey, available for preorder now on CBHShop.com, will also debut for the first time on ice at the home opener.

CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION NIGHTS

Through the franchise’s previously-announced Centennial theme – “Always an Original” – this milestone season will unfold across four iconic chapters that share how the Blackhawks have embodied the innovative spirit of Chicago itself, defining what’s next in hockey for a century just as the city the team calls home has been defining what’s next for American cities.

In addition to an exclusive bobblehead series of the fan-favorite legends who molded these stories, each chapter – The Originals, The Madhouse, The Banner Years and the Next Originals – will feature a signature game night that includes pregame ceremonies, alumni appearances, and other fan experiences unique to that chapter’s history. All other home games will also feature chapter-relevant storytelling throughout the core Blackhawks gameday experience.

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Giveaways Galore: In addition to the seven Centennial bobbleheads, the Blackhawks will host 17 home games that will include giveaways for fans (12 gate, 5 atrium), including the return of Player Pins, featuring Spencer Knight (Oct. 19 vs. Anaheim), Alex Vlasic (Nov. 30 vs. Anaheim) and Frank Nazar (March 22 vs. Nashville).
  • Friday Night Hockey: This popular series returns this season, presented by Modelo, across five gamedays including the Black Friday game during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (Nov. 28 vs. Nashville, Jan. 9 vs. Washington, Jan. 23 vs. Tampa Bay, Jan. 30 vs. Columbus and March 20 vs. Colorado).
  • Spreading Holiday Cheer: The Blackhawks will be in town for the holiday season during the 2025-26 campaign, hosting four home games during the Christmas holiday and New Year (Dec. 23 vs. Philadelphia, Dec. 28 vs. Pittsburgh, Dec. 30 vs. New York Islanders and Jan. 1 vs. Dallas).

For full details on this season’s promotions and giveaways, visit Blackhawks.com/Promos.

