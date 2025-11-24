RECAP: Blackhawks Shutout by Avalanche at Home

Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche (16-1-5), who have points in 13 straight games (11-0-2).

“I think it’s a good confidence piece for us right now to be able to win these games,” Makar said. “Being able to win in all these different ways is good for us. But again, we want to keep building it at this point of the season.”

Spencer Knight made 25 saves for the Blackhawks (10-8-4), who have lost three in a row.

“I think if we repeat that performance, we’re winning lots of games,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “The other team is going to push back. That’s just the reality of life. But if you look at where we were to start the game, I thought we did an excellent job in our structure, excellent job of some of the things we talked about this morning that we didn’t do in Buffalo (a 9-3 loss on Friday). We had real, real, real chances in the first, I think the better of the chances in the comparisons between the two periods and didn’t score. But we stayed with it.”

Makar's goal came at 18:21 of the second period. After Knight made a save on a shot by Tristen Nielsen, the puck rebounded out to Makar, who scored from the left face-off circle.

The sequence began when Knight's breakout pass went directly to Nielsen in the slot. Nielsen's assist was his first NHL point in his fourth game.

“It was a great shot (by Nielsen),” Makar said. “I was just trying to drive for the rebound. Luckily it came far enough out that it was there. He made a great play, that low smart play, and got rewarded.”