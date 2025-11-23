PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Avalanche on Sunday Night

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago hosts Colorado at the United Center for the first of three meetings this season
The Blackhawks begin a four-game homestand on Sunday evening against the Colorado Avalanche. Sunday’s game will be the first of three meetings between the two clubs this season. Chicago is 3-1-1 in their last five games against the Avalanche at the United Center and have taken points in five of their last seven games against the club at home (3-2-2). Connor Bedard has three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games against Colorado and five points (1G, 4A) in four career games against the club at the United Center. Goaltender Spencer Knight has posted a 0-1-1 record, a .922 save percentage and a 1.94 goals-against average in two career games against Colorado.
The Blackhawks fell, 9-3, to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday evening at KeyBank Center. Tyler Bertuzzi appeared in his 100th game as a Blackhawk and posted two goals and led all skaters with five shots on goal. Sam Rinzel notched two assists for his first career NHL multi-point game. Connor Bedard also registered two assists, including his 100th career NHL helper and went 9-for-14 (64.3%) in the faceoff circle. Frank Nazar and Ryan Greene each recorded one assist while Alex Vlasic led all skaters with four blocked shots. Chicago went 1-for-2 (50%) on the power play against the Sabres.
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi appeared in his 100th game as a Blackhawk on Friday in Buffalo and scored two goals. He has now registered points (9G, 3A) in each of his last six games, including goals in five of his last six outings. Bertuzzi has tallied 19 points (12G, 7A) in 18 games in 2025-26 and now shares 11th in the NHL in goals and ranks second on the team in goals and points. He has power play goals (5G) in five of his last eight games and shares fifth among all league skaters with six power play goals this season.
Chicago forward Frank Nazar recorded an assist in Buffalo on Friday and is riding a four-game assist streak (4A), which ties his career-long four-game point streak (2G, 3A) from last season (Jan. 18-26, 2025). He has now tallied 15 points (5G, 10A) in 19 games this season and shares third on the team in assists and points and fifth in goals. The forward is four assists shy of matching his single-season career high of 14 assists in 53 games during the 2024-25 campaign.
Connor Bedard tallied two assists on Friday in Buffalo, including his 100th career NHL assist. The forward now has five points (3G, 2A) over his last three game and points (11G, 13A) in 11 of his last 13 games. With his first assist on Friday, Bedard (20 years, 127 days) became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to reach 100 career assists, surpassing Eddie Olczyk (20 years, 141 days). He is also the third-youngest active player to hit the milestone, trailing Sidney Crosby (19 years, 134 days) and Connor McDavid (20 years, 85 days). The forward has compiled 31 points (13G, 18A) in 21 games in 2025-26 and shares third in the NHL in points, fifth in goals and fifth in assists.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Nov. 23, 1985: The Blackhawks defeated the St. Louis Blues, 7-3, at the St. Louis Arena. Seven Blackhawk skaters each notched two points, including Troy Murray (1G, 1A). Murray Bannerman made 45 saves on 48 shots (.938 SV%) for the victory.
Chicago defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 3-0, on Nov. 23, 1930 at Chicago Stadium. Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Charlie Gardiner was credited with the victory in net.