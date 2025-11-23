PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Avalanche on Sunday Night

AGAINST COLORADO

The Blackhawks begin a four-game homestand on Sunday evening against the Colorado Avalanche. Sunday’s game will be the first of three meetings between the two clubs this season. Chicago is 3-1-1 in their last five games against the Avalanche at the United Center and have taken points in five of their last seven games against the club at home (3-2-2). Connor Bedard has three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games against Colorado and five points (1G, 4A) in four career games against the club at the United Center. Goaltender Spencer Knight has posted a 0-1-1 record, a .922 save percentage and a 1.94 goals-against average in two career games against Colorado.