NEWS: Blackhawks Holiday Visit to Chicago Police Station

Connor Murphy and teammates bring holiday cheer with special visit supporting toy drive and thanking local officers

Firehouse_3
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy continued his tradition of honoring Chicago’s first responders today with a visit to Chicago Police Department’s 4th District, joined by teammates Jason Dickinson, Sam Lafferty, Frank Nazar, Colton Dach and Landon Slaggert. The group spent time with officers and their families, brought toys for the station’s holiday toy drive and shared lunch provided by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

The visit marked the first of the season for Murphy’s annual program and brought a sense of holiday spirit to the station. By supporting the toy drive, Murphy and his teammates showed appreciation for the officers’ work while spreading a little holiday cheer beyond the rink.

Firehouse_2

“It’s a great honor to have the Blackhawks players take time out of their busy days to come and spend it with us,” said Commander Keith A. Milmine. “I can speak on behalf of myself and all patrolmen – we greatly appreciate them taking part in this after all the hard work that my officers have put into the Christmas sleigh for our toy drive, as well as our memorial that honors those who’ve fallen in the line of duty.”

Murphy has led this initiative for several seasons dating back to 2023, making regular stops at police and fire stations across the city. Each visit includes connecting with first responders and recognizing individuals who go above and beyond in their roles. Those honored are invited to a Blackhawks home game for a personalized experience.

Firehouse_1

“First responders have always been close to my heart. I have family who are police officers, firefighters and nurses – including my wife – so I’ve seen firsthand the sacrifices they make,” said Murphy. “Here in Chicago, the dedication of our first responders is inspiring, and these visits give me a chance to meet incredible people and thank them personally. I’ve kept this going because building these relationships matters. The pride and energy they bring to the city fuels us as players, and it’s important to show that same support back to them.”

Murphy’s leadership in these efforts has earned him nominations in each of the last five seasons for the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which recognizes players for their humanitarian contributions and leadership qualities. Beyond first responder visits, Murphy has volunteered at children’s hospitals, supported Ronald McDonald House and led initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the season continues, Murphy and the Blackhawks plan to keep these visits going, strengthening the bond between the team and Chicago’s everyday heroes.

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Shutout by Avalanche at Home

RELEASE: Jason Dickinson Activated from Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Avalanche on Sunday Night

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Road Matchup Against Sabres in Buffalo

PREVIEW: Chicago Travels to Buffalo for Friday Night Matchup

RELEASE: Blackhawks Bring Back Legendary Black Alternate Jersey

RECAP: Blackhawks Outpaced by Kraken After Early Lead

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Set Against Kraken

RECAP: Bedard Nets Second Career Hat Trick as Blackhawks defeat Flames, 5-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks and Flames Meet in Tuesday Night Matchup

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Nick Foligno on Injured Reserve

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Hand Maple Leafs Fifth Straight Loss

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Homestand with Centennial Celebration Against Maple Leafs

RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Originals” Centennial Chapter Night

RECAP: Blackhawks Edged by Devils in Overtime

RELEASE: Slaggert Recalled from Rockford IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Devils in Late-Night Matchup

RELEASE: Blackhawks Continue Hero Salute Program in Partnership with GOVX