NEWS: Blackhawks Holiday Visit to Chicago Police Station

“First responders have always been close to my heart. I have family who are police officers, firefighters and nurses – including my wife – so I’ve seen firsthand the sacrifices they make,” said Murphy. “Here in Chicago, the dedication of our first responders is inspiring, and these visits give me a chance to meet incredible people and thank them personally. I’ve kept this going because building these relationships matters. The pride and energy they bring to the city fuels us as players, and it’s important to show that same support back to them.”

Murphy’s leadership in these efforts has earned him nominations in each of the last five seasons for the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which recognizes players for their humanitarian contributions and leadership qualities. Beyond first responder visits, Murphy has volunteered at children’s hospitals, supported Ronald McDonald House and led initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the season continues, Murphy and the Blackhawks plan to keep these visits going, strengthening the bond between the team and Chicago’s everyday heroes.