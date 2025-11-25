NEWS: Blackhawks Holiday Visit to Chicago Police Station

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy continued his tradition of honoring Chicago’s first responders today with a visit to Chicago Police Department’s 4th District, joined by teammates Jason Dickinson, Sam Lafferty, Frank Nazar, Colton Dach and Landon Slaggert. The group spent time with officers and their families, brought toys for the station’s holiday toy drive and shared lunch provided by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.
The visit marked the first of the season for Murphy’s annual program and brought a sense of holiday spirit to the station. By supporting the toy drive, Murphy and his teammates showed appreciation for the officers’ work while spreading a little holiday cheer beyond the rink.