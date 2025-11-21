RECAP: Blackhawks Outpaced by Kraken After Early Lead

Bedard picked up the minor at 15:44 after arguing with an official that a penalty should have been called for hooking on Seattle when he moved in on goal.

“Obviously in the moment, you think it’s a penalty, but I have to control my emotions in a better way,” Bedard said. “I put our team in a vulnerable spot there, so just got to be better.

“I've got to have a better response there when that doesn't go my way. Just learn from it and don't let it happen again.”

Tye Kartye and Shane Wright also scored third period goals, Montour had two assists, and Joey Daccord made 22 saves for the Kraken (10-5-5), who trailed 2-0 entering the third.

“I don’t know if it was anything in specific, but we’ve got to try and start the game like that instead of waiting two periods because obviously there was a difference in our play,” Kartye said. “We’ve got to try to get a full 60.”

Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (10-6-4). Spencer Knight made 24 saves.

“We had too many guys who weren’t ready,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “I talk all the time (that) it’s an everyday league, and we had too many guys who weren’t ready to compete and play hard hockey. We told them it wasn’t going to be an easy night, and too many guys went out there and acted like it was the flow drill that we ran in the pregame skate.”

Bertuzzi, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with an undisclosed injury, gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead 43 seconds into the second period. Frank Nazar passed across the ice to Teravainen at the left face-off circle, who fed Bertuzzi in front for the wrist shot.