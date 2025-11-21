PREVIEW: Chicago Travels to Buffalo for Friday Night Matchup

AGAINST BUFFALO

The Blackhawks head to Buffalo on Friday for the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season. It’s Chicago’s first back-to-back of the season. Chicago is 17-7-2 over their last 26 games against the Sabres overall and has a record of 6-4-2 in their last 12 games at KeyBank Center. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has 22 points (7G, 15A) over his last 16 games against the Sabres and has nine points (3G, 6A) in seven career games in Buffalo. A former member of the Sabres, Sam Lafferty posted seven points (4G, 3A) in 60 games with the club during the 2024-25 campaign.