PREVIEW: Chicago Travels to Buffalo for Friday Night Matchup

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks square off against the Sabres for the first of two meetings this season
The Blackhawks head to Buffalo on Friday for the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season. It’s Chicago’s first back-to-back of the season. Chicago is 17-7-2 over their last 26 games against the Sabres overall and has a record of 6-4-2 in their last 12 games at KeyBank Center. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has 22 points (7G, 15A) over his last 16 games against the Sabres and has nine points (3G, 6A) in seven career games in Buffalo. A former member of the Sabres, Sam Lafferty posted seven points (4G, 3A) in 60 games with the club during the 2024-25 campaign.
The Blackhawks fell to the Seattle Kraken, 3-2, on Thursday night at the United Center. The loss snapped Chicago’s season-long six-game point streak. Tyler Bertuzzi (1G, 1A) and Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 1A) each posted two points. Frank Nazar and Artyom Levshunov each recorded one assist. Connor Bedard led all skaters with five shots on goal and Spencer Knight made 24 saves. Chicago went 1-for-2 (50%) on the power play against Seattle.
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi tallied two points (1G, 1A) on Thursday against Seattle and has registered points (7G, 3A) in each of his last five games. The forward now has six multi-point games this season. He has posted 17 points (10G, 7A) in 17 games in 2025-26 and now ranks second on the team in goals and points and shares seventh in assists.
Chicago forward Teuvo Teravainen recorded two points (1G, 1A) against the Kraken and has points (3G, 3A) in four of his last five games, including two multi-point outings. He now ranks third on the team in assists, shares third in points and shares fifth in goals. Thursday marked Teravainen’s fifth multi-point game of the season and 122nd of his NHL career.
Forward Frank Nazar posted an assist against the Kraken and has helpers (3A) in three-straight games. It's his second three-game point streak of the season (1G, 4A from Oct. 7-11). The forward now has 14 points (5G, 9A) in 18 games this season and ranks fourth on the team in assists and fifth in points.
Nov. 21, 2022: The Blackhawks retired No. 81 in honor of Marián Hossa at the United Center.
Stan Mikita scored the first goal in Blackhawks history against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 25, 1970 at the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium.