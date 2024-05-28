RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Zach Sanford to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Chicago adds forward Zach Sanford through the 2024-25 season with a $775,000 cap hit

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Zach Sanford on a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2024-25 season ($775,000 salary cap hit).

Sanford, 29, dressed in 18 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting four assists. Prior to being claimed off waivers by Chicago on Jan. 6, he recorded two assists in 11 games with the Arizona Coyotes. He also tallied 10 points (4G, 6A) in 29 regular-season games split between the Rockford IceHogs and Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. Additionally, Sanford skated in four Calder Cup Playoff games with Rockford this past season, sharing first on the club with two goals and tied for second with four points.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound forward has appeared in 334 career regular-season NHL games split between the Washington Capitals (2016-17), St. Louis Blues (2017-21), Ottawa Senators (2021-22), Winnipeg Jets (2022), Nashville Predators (2022-23), Coyotes (2023-24) and Blackhawks (2024), totaling 104 points (49G, 55A). He has also notched eight points (2G, 6A) in 25 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with St. Louis. With the Blues during the 2019 postseason, Sanford tallied four points (1G, 3A) in eight games to help St. Louis to a Stanley Cup.

The native of Salem, Massachusetts was originally drafted by Washington in the second round (61st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

