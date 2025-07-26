RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Söderblom to Two-Year Contract

Goaltender signs contract running through the 2026-27 season with $2.75M salary cap hit

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Arvid Söderblom on a two-year contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($2,750,000 salary cap hit).

Söderblom, 25, appeared in 36 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 season, posting a 10-18-7 record, a 3.18 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He set career highs in games played, wins, GAA and SV%. Additionally, Söderblom represented Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championships.

Arvid Soderblom holds it down for the Blackhawks against the Oilers

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound goaltender has appeared in 86 career regular-season NHL games with the Blackhawks, compiling a 17-52-11 record, a 3.55 GAA AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, posting a 36-27-7 record, a 2.83 GAA and a .913 SV%. Additionally, Söderblom has a 4-6-0 record, a .912 SV% and a 3.09 GAA in 10 Calder Cup Playoff games with Rockford.

The native of Göteborg, Sweden was originally signed by the Blackhawks as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2021.

