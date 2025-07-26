RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Söderblom to Two-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Arvid Söderblom on a two-year contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($2,750,000 salary cap hit).

Söderblom, 25, appeared in 36 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 season, posting a 10-18-7 record, a 3.18 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He set career highs in games played, wins, GAA and SV%. Additionally, Söderblom represented Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championships.