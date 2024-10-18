RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Slaggert to Two-Year Extension

Chicago agrees to terms with forward on a two-year contract that runs through the 2026-27 season

16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Landon Slaggert on a two-year, one-way contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season ($900,000 salary cap hit).

Slaggert, 22, appeared in 16 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season, notching four points (1G, 3A). He recorded an assist for his first NHL point (2A) on March 26 vs. Calgary and scored his first NHL goal on April 10 at St. Louis. Additionally, Slaggert skated in 36 games at the University of Notre Dame in 2023-24, posting career highs in goals (20) and points (31). He led the team with 31 points, while his 11 assists ranked seventh on the club.

Landon Slaggert scores first NHL goal on a breakaway to make it a 5-2 game in St. Louis

The 6-foot, 180-pound forward dressed in 136 collegiate games with Notre Dame from 2020-24, totaling 92 points (47G, 45A). Slaggert served as an alternate captain from 2022-24 and helped the club to two NCAA Tournament appearances (2021 & 2022) during his time in South Bend.

A native of South Bend, Ind., Slaggert also appeared in seven games and captured gold with Team USA at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also logged six points (2G, 4A) in five games for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

He was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the third round (79th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

