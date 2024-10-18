RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Slaggert to Two-Year Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Landon Slaggert on a two-year, one-way contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season ($900,000 salary cap hit).

Slaggert, 22, appeared in 16 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season, notching four points (1G, 3A). He recorded an assist for his first NHL point (2A) on March 26 vs. Calgary and scored his first NHL goal on April 10 at St. Louis. Additionally, Slaggert skated in 36 games at the University of Notre Dame in 2023-24, posting career highs in goals (20) and points (31). He led the team with 31 points, while his 11 assists ranked seventh on the club.