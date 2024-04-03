RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Nick Lardis to Entry-Level Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Nick Lardis on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($896,667 salary cap hit).

Lardis, 18, appeared in 37 regular-season games with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2023-24 campaign, posting 50 points (29G, 21A). His 29 goals ranked third on the club, while his 50 points ranked fifth among all Brantford skaters. He has also skated in three postseason games with the Bulldogs so far during the 2024 OHL Playoffs, sharing first on the team with two goals and four points (2G, 2A). His two assists also share second among all club skaters.