RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Nick Lardis to Entry-Level Deal

Third-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft inks contract starting next year with $896,667 salary cap hit

16x9 CONTRACT B (2)
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Nick Lardis on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($896,667 salary cap hit).

Lardis, 18, appeared in 37 regular-season games with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2023-24 campaign, posting 50 points (29G, 21A). His 29 goals ranked third on the club, while his 50 points ranked fifth among all Brantford skaters. He has also skated in three postseason games with the Bulldogs so far during the 2024 OHL Playoffs, sharing first on the team with two goals and four points (2G, 2A). His two assists also share second among all club skaters.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Lardis has competed in 169 career OHL regular-season games split between the Peterborough Petes (2021-23) and Brantford (Hamilton) Bulldogs (2023-24), totaling 152 points (84G, 68A). During the 2022-23 campaign, Lardis notched career highs in games played (69), goals (37), assists (28) and points (65). He also led all Bulldogs skaters with five goals and 10 points during the 2023 OHL Playoffs.

The 5-foot-11, 171-pound forward was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the third round (67th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Lardis speaks on his first rookie camp experience

