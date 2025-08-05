RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Centennial Promotions and Theme Nights

Four chapters will highlight key eras in Blackhawks history, complete with alumni, bobbleheads and can't miss ceremonies

Press-Release-Hero-Graphic-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the promotional schedule for its 2025-26 season, celebrating the franchise’s Centennial milestone and 100 years of Blackhawks hockey legacy.

The Blackhawks will kick off the 2025-26 season in Chicago with red-carpet arrivals before the team’s home opener, presented by Circa Sports, on Saturday, Oct. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens at 6 p.m. The event will be held along Madison Street (weather permitting), offering an exclusive opportunity for ticketed fans to not only see the Blackhawks skaters of today, but also a chance to interact with dozens of alumni representing every storied era of Blackhawks hockey expected to be in attendance.

In addition to the evening’s red-carpet festivities, the first 20,000 fans to enter the United Center will receive a 2025-26 Blackhawks magnet schedule, presented by Circa Sports. The Blackhawks limited-edition Centennial jersey, available for preorder now on CBHShop.com, will also debut for the first time on ice at the home opener.

CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION NIGHTS

Through the franchise’s previously-announced Centennial theme – “Always an Original” – this milestone season will unfold across four iconic chapters that share how the Blackhawks have embodied the innovative spirit of Chicago itself, defining what’s next in hockey for a century just as the city the team calls home has been defining what’s next for American cities.

From the team’s legends who innovated the game of hockey, the arena that rattled opposing teams to their core and the champions that captured six Stanley Cups to the future of the sport, fans will be immersed in the rich heritage that shaped the franchise and the game at large.

In addition to an exclusive bobblehead series of the fan-favorite legends who molded these stories, each chapter will feature a signature game night that includes pregame ceremonies, alumni appearances, and other fan experiences unique to that chapter’s history. All other home games will also feature chapter-relevant storytelling throughout the core Blackhawks gameday experience.

CHAPTER ONE: THE ORIGINALS

Presented by American Express

Following the team’s home opener, the Blackhawks will start this milestone season by honoring the team’s revolutionary contributions that transformed hockey forever. From introducing the first goal horn to game-changing playing techniques, The Originals will spotlight the visionary players and leaders whose ingenuity and willingness to challenge convention established the Blackhawks as not just participants in hockey history, but as architects who shaped its very foundations. Specific promotions include:

  • Oct. 17 vs. Vancouver: Gate Giveaway – Stan Mikita Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)
  • Nov. 15 vs. Toronto: The Originals Centennial Celebration Night + Gate Giveaway – Tony Esposito Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)

CHAPTER TWO: THE MADHOUSE

Presented by Ticketmaster

A cathedral of sport whose legacy transcends generations, Chicago Stadium earned its nickname through an unmatched atmosphere where sound became a physical force and the national anthem transformed to rattle opposing teams to their core. This chapter will resurrect the distinctive traditions born within those hallowed walls that continue to define the authentic Blackhawks experience today.

  • Nov. 23 vs. Colorado: Gate Giveaway – Denis Savard Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)
  • Dec. 13 vs. Detroit: The Madhouse Centennial Celebration Night + Gate Giveaway: Chris Chelios Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)

CHAPTER THREE: THE BANNER YEARS

Presented by United Airlines

The Chicago Blackhawks stand among hockey's most storied franchises, with a rich championship tradition built on Cup victories in 1934, 1938, and 1961 before entering the unforgettable dynasty era of the 2010s. A remarkable three-championship run in six seasons transformed the franchise and captivated the hockey world – beginning with the drought-ending triumph of 2010, escalating with the record-setting 2013 campaign, and culminating in the emotional 2015 victory when the Blackhawks hoisted the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time in 77 years. This celebration will immerse fans in the electric atmosphere of those dynasty seasons as Cup-winning alumni return to relive the moments when the Stanley Cup was hoisted overhead amid a sea of red and black.

  • Jan. 4 vs. Vegas: Gate Giveaway – Brent Seabrook Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)
  • Jan. 17 vs. Boston: The Banner Years Centennial Celebration Night + Gate Giveaway – Duncan Keith Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)

CHAPTER FOUR: THE NEXT ORIGINALS

Presented by BMO

This final chapter will offer a glimpse into hockey's tomorrow, celebrating its evolution across culture, technology and community that will continue to redefine the sport. The Next Originals isn’t merely a celebration, it’s Chicago’s unwavering dedication to growing the game through innovation and investment in young athletes and the next generation of fans for the next 100 years.

  • March 6 vs. Vancouver: The Next Originals Centennial Celebration Night + Gate Giveaway – Tommy Hawk Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)

See what promotions are coming to the United Center this fall

ADDITIONAL PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Player Pins gate giveaway series will return this season, giving the first 10,000 fans to enter the United Center the chance to collect a Spencer Knight pin (Oct. 19 vs. Anaheim) and Alex Vlasic pin (Nov. 30 vs. Anaheim) presented by United Airlines, and a Frank Nazar pin (March 22 vs. Nashville).
  • The popular Friday Night Hockey series returns, presented by Modelo, across five gamedays including the Black Friday game during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (Nov. 28 vs. Nashville, Jan. 9 vs. Washington, Jan. 23 vs. Tampa Bay, Jan. 30 vs. Columbus and March 20 vs. Colorado). Each Friday Night Hockey game will have a giveaway (TBA) for the first 2,000 fans to arrive through the United Center Atrium.
  • The Blackhawks will be Home for the Holidays during the 2025-26 campaign, hosting four home games during the holiday and New Year season (Dec. 23 vs. Philadelphia, Dec. 28 vs. Pittsburgh, Dec. 30 vs. New York Islanders and Jan. 1 vs. Dallas).
  • Plus, many other fan-favorite games that celebrate Chicago traditions, charitable causes, and stories of our incredible community such as Military Appreciation (Nov. 18 vs. Calgary), Native American Heritage Night (Nov. 20 vs. Seattle), Hockey Fights Cancer presented by CIBC (Jan. 25 vs. Florida), Pride Night presented by BMO (Feb. 2 vs. San Jose) and St. Patrick’s Day (Mar. 17 vs. Minnesota).

CENTENNIAL SEASON TICKET MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE NOW

Full Season Ticket Memberships are currently on sale and are the only way to guarantee access to every Centennial Celebration Night this season. Half Season Memberships are also available, while Quarter and Pick ‘Em Plans require a deposit to secure priority access. This is the final week to place a deposit in order to receive first access to plan selection and the best availability ahead of Partial Season Memberships going on sale to the general public on August 15. Visit Blackhawks.com/Membership to learn more.

Group tickets for parties of 10 or more will go on sale tomorrow, August 6 at 10 a.m.

Single-game tickets are expected to go on sale in early September. Fans can secure early presale access by signing up to receive Blackhawks emails at Blackhawks.com/Promos.

