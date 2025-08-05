RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Centennial Promotions and Theme Nights

CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION NIGHTS

Through the franchise’s previously-announced Centennial theme – “Always an Original” – this milestone season will unfold across four iconic chapters that share how the Blackhawks have embodied the innovative spirit of Chicago itself, defining what’s next in hockey for a century just as the city the team calls home has been defining what’s next for American cities.

From the team’s legends who innovated the game of hockey, the arena that rattled opposing teams to their core and the champions that captured six Stanley Cups to the future of the sport, fans will be immersed in the rich heritage that shaped the franchise and the game at large.

In addition to an exclusive bobblehead series of the fan-favorite legends who molded these stories, each chapter will feature a signature game night that includes pregame ceremonies, alumni appearances, and other fan experiences unique to that chapter’s history. All other home games will also feature chapter-relevant storytelling throughout the core Blackhawks gameday experience.

CHAPTER ONE: THE ORIGINALS

Presented by American Express

Following the team’s home opener, the Blackhawks will start this milestone season by honoring the team’s revolutionary contributions that transformed hockey forever. From introducing the first goal horn to game-changing playing techniques, The Originals will spotlight the visionary players and leaders whose ingenuity and willingness to challenge convention established the Blackhawks as not just participants in hockey history, but as architects who shaped its very foundations. Specific promotions include:

Oct. 17 vs. Vancouver: Gate Giveaway – Stan Mikita Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)

Nov. 15 vs. Toronto: The Originals Centennial Celebration Night + Gate Giveaway – Tony Esposito Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)

CHAPTER TWO: THE MADHOUSE

Presented by Ticketmaster

A cathedral of sport whose legacy transcends generations, Chicago Stadium earned its nickname through an unmatched atmosphere where sound became a physical force and the national anthem transformed to rattle opposing teams to their core. This chapter will resurrect the distinctive traditions born within those hallowed walls that continue to define the authentic Blackhawks experience today.

Nov. 23 vs. Colorado: Gate Giveaway – Denis Savard Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)

Dec. 13 vs. Detroit: The Madhouse Centennial Celebration Night + Gate Giveaway: Chris Chelios Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)

CHAPTER THREE: THE BANNER YEARS

Presented by United Airlines

The Chicago Blackhawks stand among hockey's most storied franchises, with a rich championship tradition built on Cup victories in 1934, 1938, and 1961 before entering the unforgettable dynasty era of the 2010s. A remarkable three-championship run in six seasons transformed the franchise and captivated the hockey world – beginning with the drought-ending triumph of 2010, escalating with the record-setting 2013 campaign, and culminating in the emotional 2015 victory when the Blackhawks hoisted the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time in 77 years. This celebration will immerse fans in the electric atmosphere of those dynasty seasons as Cup-winning alumni return to relive the moments when the Stanley Cup was hoisted overhead amid a sea of red and black.

Jan. 4 vs. Vegas: Gate Giveaway – Brent Seabrook Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)

Jan. 17 vs. Boston: The Banner Years Centennial Celebration Night + Gate Giveaway – Duncan Keith Bobblehead (first 8,000 fans)

CHAPTER FOUR: THE NEXT ORIGINALS

Presented by BMO

This final chapter will offer a glimpse into hockey's tomorrow, celebrating its evolution across culture, technology and community that will continue to redefine the sport. The Next Originals isn’t merely a celebration, it’s Chicago’s unwavering dedication to growing the game through innovation and investment in young athletes and the next generation of fans for the next 100 years.