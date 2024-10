The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Phillips, 23, has appeared in two games with Rockford this season. During the 2023-24 campaign, Phillips skated in a career-high 33 games with the Blackhawks, posting six assists. He also notched 14 points (4G, 10A) in 29 regular-season games with the IceHogs. Additionally, he posted two assists in four Calder Cup Playoff games in 2023-24.