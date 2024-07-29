RELEASE: Blackhawks Re-Sign Phillips, Crevier to One-Year Deals

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with defensemen Louis Crevier ($775,000 salary cap hit) and Isaak Phillips ($775,000 salary cap hit) that will both run through the 2024-25 season.

Crevier, 23, appeared in 24 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying three assists. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 3, 2023 against Minnesota and notched his first career point with an assist on Dec. 9, 2023 vs. St. Louis. Crevier also skated in 41 regular-season games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League last season, recording 11 points (3G, 8A). Additionally, he dressed in four Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-8, 228-pound blueliner has totaled 16 points (3G, 13A) in 103 career regular-season AHL games with Rockford from 2022-24. He has also made two trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs with the IceHogs, appearing in six games.

The native of Quebec City, Quebec was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Phillips, 22, posted NHL career highs in games played (33), assists (6) and points (6) with the Blackhawks in 2023-24. He also dressed in 29 regular-season games with the IceHogs, notching 14 points (4G, 10A). Additionally, Phillips recorded two assists in four Calder Cup Playoff games with Rockford this past season.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman has appeared in 53 career NHL regular-season games with Chicago from 2021-24, compiling 11 points (1G, 11A). He has also totaled 71 points (22G, 49A) in 171 career regular-season games with Rockford. In addition, Phillips has totaled seven points (1G, 6A) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs.

The native of Barrie, Ontario was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.