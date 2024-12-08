RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Mrazek on IR; Recall Commesso, Korchinski

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has placed goaltender Petr Mrazek on injured reserve (left groin). In addition, the Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Kevin Korchinski and goaltender Drew Commesso from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Korchinski, 20, has notched 11 points (2G, 9A) in 21 games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, Korchinski made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Oct. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh and skated in 76 games, registering 15 points (5G, 10A).

Commesso, 22, has played in 10 games with Rockford this season, posting a 4-6-0 record with a 3.34 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the New York Rangers tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.