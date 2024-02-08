RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

WC-Promo-webpage-header
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will feature the Chicago Blackhawks hosting the St. Louis Blues, at Wrigley Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs. The game will be televised exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. Additional details for the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, including ticketing information and the game’s date and start time, will be announced when available.

Locally, Blackhawks Season Ticket Members will have priority access to a presale for 2025 NHL Winter Classic® tickets. 2024-25 Blackhawks Memberships are anticipated to go on sale later this month.

The 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will mark the seventh NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Blackhawks and the second time the game has been hosted at Wrigley Field, the other being a 6-4 Blackhawks loss to the Detroit Red Wings in the 2009 NHL Winter Classic. It will mark the third regular-season outdoor game for the Blues. The Blackhawks are 1-5-0 in their regular-season outdoor appearances, and the Blues are 2-0-0 in such games, including a win over the Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

The game continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year, with the 2025 edition marking the 16th NHL Winter Classic® and the 42nd NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.

The Blackhawks are headed back to Wrigley Field, hosting the 2025 NHL Winter Classic!

The 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will showcase a number of the top players in the NHL. The Blackhawks are led by rookie sensation Connor Bedard, forwards Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno, defenseman Seth Jones, and goaltender Peter Mrazek. The Blues counter with forwards Jordan Kyrou, 2024 NHL All-Star Robert Thomas and captain Brayden Schenn, defensemen Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk, and goaltender Jordan Binnington.

The Blackhawks and Blues have faced off in 330 regular-season games, with Chicago holding a 24-point edge over St. Louis (CHI: 155-129-46—356 points; STL: 140-138-52—332 points). Chicago and St. Louis have faced off 12 times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs®, with the Blackhawks winning eight of those series, but losing their most recent matchup in the First Round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven games.

