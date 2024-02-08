RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will feature the Chicago Blackhawks hosting the St. Louis Blues, at Wrigley Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs. The game will be televised exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. Additional details for the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, including ticketing information and the game’s date and start time, will be announced when available.

Locally, Blackhawks Season Ticket Members will have priority access to a presale for 2025 NHL Winter Classic® tickets. 2024-25 Blackhawks Memberships are anticipated to go on sale later this month.