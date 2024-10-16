RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Red Carpet Details for Thursday's Home Opener

To celebrate the team’s 2024-25 home opener on Thursday, Oct. 17, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the team’s annual red carpet player arrivals prior to the game against the San Jose Sharks at 7:30 p.m. at the United Center.

The event, presented by Circa Sports, will be held along Madison Street, which will be closed to street traffic, offering an exclusive opportunity for fans to see the players make their arrival for the first home game of the season. Live music performance featuring “Gold Coast All Stars,” Blackhawks alumni, broadcasters and Tommy Hawk will also make an appearance during the pregame celebrations.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy live entertainment and secure their spot along the red carpet on Madison Street, with outdoor bars and viewing areas opening at 3:30 p.m. to the public. Parking in Lots A, D, F and K will open at 3:00 p.m. The first Blackhawks celebrity arrivals on the red carpet are expected at approximately 5:00 p.m. (Outdoor red carpet is weather permitting; the Atrium will open early should a rain plan need to be enacted).

Immediately following the conclusion of red carpet arrivals, the United Center gates and Atrium doors will open to ticketed fans at 5:30 p.m., with additional pregame Atrium activations and special food & beverage offerings.

With the 7:30 p.m. game start, fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:00 p.m. to catch this season’s opening show inside the arena, full roster introductions and more.

For those tuning in from home locally, Tuesday’s home opener can be seen on CHSN or heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.