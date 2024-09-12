RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

Fans can claim free tickets to attend Training Camp, which starts on September 19 with practice

Training Camp - 16x9 Web
Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the schedule for this year’s training camp that will begin on Thursday, September 19 with a practice at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago) at 10 a.m.

A full roster for training camp will be sent out on Monday, September 16.

Practices will remain open to the public, however fans must claim a free ticket to attend open practices at Fifth Third Arena. Fans can visit Blackhawks.com/Practices to claim up to four tickets for their preferred date (subject to availability), with all tickets distributed for mobile entry via the Blackhawks app or mobile wallet.

Doors to the public will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the scheduled practice start time. Practice schedules are subject to change or cancelation, typically within 12-24 hours of each practice date, which will be communicated to ticketholders via email.

2024 TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Sept. 19

10:00 a.m.
Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 20
10:00 a.m.
Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 21
10:00 a.m.
Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 23
10:00 a.m.
Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 24
10:00 a.m.
Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 25

10:30 a.m. (Game Group)

11:45 a.m. (Non-Game Group)

Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 26
10:00 a.m.
Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 27

10:00 a.m. (Non-Game Group)

11:30 a.m. (Game Group)

Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 28

10:00 a.m. (Non-Game Group)

11:30 a.m. (Game Group)

Fifth Third Arena
Sept. 30
10:00 a.m.
Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 1

10:30 a.m. (Game Group)

11:45 a.m. (Non-Game Group)

Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 2
11:00 a.m.
Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 3
11:00 a.m.
Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 5
12:00 p.m.
Fifth Third Arena
Oct. 7
11:00 a.m.
Fifth Third Arena
