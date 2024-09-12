RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the schedule for this year’s training camp that will begin on Thursday, September 19 with a practice at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago) at 10 a.m.

A full roster for training camp will be sent out on Monday, September 16.

Practices will remain open to the public, however fans must claim a free ticket to attend open practices at Fifth Third Arena. Fans can visit Blackhawks.com/Practices to claim up to four tickets for their preferred date (subject to availability), with all tickets distributed for mobile entry via the Blackhawks app or mobile wallet.