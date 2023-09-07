News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25

FEATURE: Gajan Reflects on Whirlwind Season from World Juniors to Draft

FEATURE: Misiak Finishes Season with Success after Transition to USHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 National TV Schedule

FEATURE: Savoie Finds New Level of Maturity in Recent Success

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Promo Schedule

FEATURE: Bedard Sets Expectations with Strong Work Ethic

BLOG: Blackhawks Foundation, Community Goods Host Back-to-School Event

FEATURE: Commesso Building Focus Following Successful Season at Boston

RELEASE: Partial Season Memberships On Sale Now Starting at Just 5 Games

FEATURE: Nazar Eager to Make an Impact in Sophomore Season at Michigan

NEWS: Former Players Share Memories of Rocky Wirtz

NEWS: How to Watch Rocky Wirtz 'Honor the Legacy' Event

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Honor Legacy of Rocky Wirtz at Public Event Aug. 9

NEWS: Hockey Community Reacts to Passing of Rocky Wirtz

NEWS: Blackhawks Mourn Passing of Chairman Rocky Wirtz

FEATURE: Hayes Found New Confidence after Career Season in Flint

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Savoie to Entry-Level Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues prospects set for two games on Sept. 16 and 17

CAD22371
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase schedule, which will take place at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center (400 Wabasha St. N) in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sept. 16 and 17. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

Rockford IceHogs' head coach Anders Sorensen and his staff will oversee the showcase's practices and games. A roster for Prospect Showcase practices and games will be announced on Wednesday.

Tickets to the game on Saturday are free and available to the public and are available at this link. The game on Sunday is offered exclusively to Wild Season Ticket Members. Sunday's scrimmage will be streamed live on Minnesota’s YouTube channel.

Please note that all practice times and locations are subject to change. Below is the day-by-day schedule (subject to change):

Wednesday, Sept. 13
11am - 1pm: Practice

Thursday, Sept. 14
10am - 12pm: Practice

Friday, Sept. 15
10am - 11am: Morning skate

Saturday, Sept. 16
9:30am – 10:30am: Morning Skate

6pm: Game vs. St. Louis Blues

Sunday, Sept. 17
3pm: Game at Minnesota Wild