RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase schedule, which will take place at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center (400 Wabasha St. N) in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sept. 16 and 17. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

Rockford IceHogs' head coach Anders Sorensen and his staff will oversee the showcase's practices and games. A roster for Prospect Showcase practices and games will be announced on Wednesday.

Tickets to the game on Saturday are free and available to the public and are available at this link. The game on Sunday is offered exclusively to Wild Season Ticket Members. Sunday's scrimmage will be streamed live on Minnesota’s YouTube channel.

Please note that all practice times and locations are subject to change. Below is the day-by-day schedule (subject to change):

Wednesday, Sept. 13

11am - 1pm: Practice

Thursday, Sept. 14

10am - 12pm: Practice

Friday, Sept. 15

10am - 11am: Morning skate

Saturday, Sept. 16

9:30am – 10:30am: Morning Skate

6pm: Game vs. St. Louis Blues

Sunday, Sept. 17

3pm: Game at Minnesota Wild