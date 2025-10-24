RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Fourth-Round Pick for Lukas Reichel

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Lukas Reichel.

Reichel, 23, has appeared in five games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 season, tallying four points (2G, 2A). He shares fourth on the team in goals, fifth in assists and sixth in points.

In five seasons with the Blackhawks, the forward posted 58 points (22G, 36A) in 174 career NHL regular-season games. He also recorded 116 points (42G, 74A) in 121 career AHL regular-season games with the Rockford IceHogs. Additionally, Reichel made three trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs with Rockford, tallying seven points (5G, 2A) in 14 postseason contests.

The Nurnberg, Germany native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Chicago currently holds nine picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, including two first-round picks, three second-round picks, one third-round pick, one fourth-round pick, and two in the seventh round.

Chicago has seven picks in the 2027 NHL Drafts, including one first-round pick, two second-round picks, one third-round pick, one fourth-round pick, one sixth-round pick, and one seventh-round pick.