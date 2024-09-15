RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Top Wild 4-2

Chicago pulls out win against Minnesota in final showcase matchup

ATMinn-20240914-361
By Mike Folta
@mike_folta Icehogs.com

The prospects of the Chicago Blackhawks held on to defeat the prospects of the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Saturday night in the second game of the 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at Centene Community Ice Center.

The goals for the Blackhawks came from Frank Nazar (2022 1st round), Gavin Hayes (2022 3rd round), Ryder Rolston (2020 5th round – Colorado), and Martin Misiak (2023 2nd round).

Nazar’s tally tied the game at 1-1 in the first period after Misiak fed a cross-zone pass to Nazar’s tape for a back-door connection on the power play.

Hayes found the back of the net on the power play to give the Hawks the lead in the second after a chaotic sequence in front of the Minnesota net. Paul Ludwinski (2022 2nd round) initiated the attack with a quick one-touch pass to Hayes, and after several more shot attempts, Hayes buried a wrist shot from the right dot (8:31).

Tied at 2-2 in the third, Nazar absorbed a body check in order to set the table for Rolston to take the puck up the ice and break the tie with a quick release from the right circle.

Invite goaltender Ben Gaudreau held the gates for Chicago under heavy duress in the second and third periods. The OHL product enters the 2024-25 season on an AHL contact with Rockford.

Misiak provided an empty-netter late.

LOOSE PUCKS

  • Martin Misiak and Frank Narar each tabbed a goal and an assist.
  • The Blackhawks split the showcase with one win and one loss
  • Chicago’s power play was 2-for-4

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Chicago Blackhawks top Minnesota Wild 4-2 in final matchup of Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

POSTGAME VIDEO

Frank Nazar discusses win against Wild prospects and impact on upcoming training camp

Gavin Hayes discusses team improvements and upcoming season following win over Wild prospects

Rockford assistant coach Rob Klinkhammer speaks with media after 4-2 win over Wild prospects

News Feed

PROSPECTS: Ryder Rolston

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects fall to Blues 4-3

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Network Announces Pre- and Post-Game Talent

PROSPECTS: Landon Slaggert

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

RELEASE: Levshunov to Miss Practice on Wednesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule and Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 6

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 National TV Schedule

MEDICAL: Brossoit Undergoes Successful Surgery

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Marek Vanacker to Entry-Level Deal

RELEASE: Blackhawks Re-Sign Phillips, Crevier to One-Year Deals

RELEASE: 'Home Away from Home' Preseason Game Returns to Milwaukee

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Artyom Levshunov to Entry-Level Deal

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign T.J. Brodie to Two-Year Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks Ink Laurent Brossoit to Two-Year Deal

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Veteran Alec Martinez to One-Year Deal