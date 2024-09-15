RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Top Wild 4-2

The prospects of the Chicago Blackhawks held on to defeat the prospects of the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Saturday night in the second game of the 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at Centene Community Ice Center.

The goals for the Blackhawks came from Frank Nazar (2022 1st round), Gavin Hayes (2022 3rd round), Ryder Rolston (2020 5th round – Colorado), and Martin Misiak (2023 2nd round).

Nazar’s tally tied the game at 1-1 in the first period after Misiak fed a cross-zone pass to Nazar’s tape for a back-door connection on the power play.

Hayes found the back of the net on the power play to give the Hawks the lead in the second after a chaotic sequence in front of the Minnesota net. Paul Ludwinski (2022 2nd round) initiated the attack with a quick one-touch pass to Hayes, and after several more shot attempts, Hayes buried a wrist shot from the right dot (8:31).

Tied at 2-2 in the third, Nazar absorbed a body check in order to set the table for Rolston to take the puck up the ice and break the tie with a quick release from the right circle.

Invite goaltender Ben Gaudreau held the gates for Chicago under heavy duress in the second and third periods. The OHL product enters the 2024-25 season on an AHL contact with Rockford.

Misiak provided an empty-netter late.