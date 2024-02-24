RECAP: Blackhawks Force OT Late, Fall to Jets at Home

Tyler Johnson's last-minute game-tying goal earns Chicago a point at home

2.23_OT_FINAL_Loss_16x9
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

CHICAGO, Ill. -- For the second time this season, the Blackhawks took the Winnipeg Jets to overtime at the United Center, but Kyle Connor scored the game-winner just 25 seconds into the extra frame to take the 3-2 final. 

Down 2-0 midway through the game, Colin Blackwell got Chicago on the board in the second and Tyler Johnson leveled things 2-2 in the final minute of play with the extra attacker on to earn the Blackahwks a point at the end of regulation. 

Petr Mrazek made 28 saves in the loss, including a perfect 19-for-19 after Winnipeg's second goal to keep Chicago in the game until the end.

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Jets - Feb. 23, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • Colin Blackwell scored for the second straight game, his fifth tally on the season. The forward caught a stretch pass at center ice from Seth Jones, who was picked up a loose puck in his own slot, and beat Connor Hellebuyck glove side with a backhander on a breakaway. Blackwell has scored in bunches this season, with his other three goals coming during a three-game stretch in early January. Four of his five tallies have come at the United Center.
  • Tyler Johnson's game-tying goal in the final minute of the third was his 11th of the season and third in the last six games. He has four points (2G, 2A) in his last three. 
  • The Blackhawks offense put 35 shots on goal in the contest, the most in a game since Jan. 13 against Dallas .
  • Seth Jones logged a pair of assists on the night, his third two-assist game of the season (Dec. 5 vs. NSH, Jan. 24 @ SEA)
  • Jones also logged 29 mintues of ice time for the second straight game (29:18) and his third-highest total of the season. 
  • Anthony Beauvillier, in his third game back off injured reserve, was promoted to the top line with Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev in the second period, and remained with the top unit the remainder of the game. "I thought it was good to get a little speed on that line. Nick [Foligno]'s a little sore right now... we kind of switched the lines that they were going to play against, and hopefully open up a little more offense for Connor and (Philipp) Kurashev with some speed with Beauvillier, and I thought it worked," head coach Luke Richardson said. 

THEY SAID IT

  • "We did a lot of good things I thought. We got through some of their big momentum swings when they had a lot of time and we're able to get through it and (Mrazek) some big saves. And then we added some sustained O-zone time as well. We were able the pucks to the net. I think our forwards did a great job in getting pucks low to high and getting it out of pressure and the D were shooting tonight, I thought a lot more than then we have been in the past." - Seth Jones on team's performance against Winnipeg.
  • "I think we saw what works, I think when you play a north-south game, a predictable game, you know, you get pucks to the net, you get retrievals and that kind of thing, that's how you win games in this league. I think when you try to play too fancy, too cute, turn the puck over, teams like Winnipeg and other teams, they make you pay. I thought for the most part, we played a pretty solid game." - Tyler Johnson on team's stronger offensive performance.

Watch all the highlights as the Chicago Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets on February 23, 2024

GAME LINKS

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday evening at the United Center. Chicago will retire Chris Chelios' No. 7 in a pregame ceremony beginning at 3:10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25 - 5:00 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings

Chris Chelios Jersey Retirement Night, pres. by United Airlines
Gate Giveaway: Replica Chelios Banner

POSTGAME VIDEO

