RECAP: Blackhawks Force OT Late, Fall to Jets at Home

CHICAGO, Ill. -- For the second time this season, the Blackhawks took the Winnipeg Jets to overtime at the United Center, but Kyle Connor scored the game-winner just 25 seconds into the extra frame to take the 3-2 final.

Down 2-0 midway through the game, Colin Blackwell got Chicago on the board in the second and Tyler Johnson leveled things 2-2 in the final minute of play with the extra attacker on to earn the Blackahwks a point at the end of regulation.

Petr Mrazek made 28 saves in the loss, including a perfect 19-for-19 after Winnipeg's second goal to keep Chicago in the game until the end.