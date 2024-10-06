RECAP: Blackhawks Finish Preseason Strong with 6-2 Win Over Blues

CHICAGO--The Blackhawks wrapped up their preseason with a win against the St. Louis Blues at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday night. The game was part of the "Home Away From Home" series and marked just the second NHL game at Fiserv Forum, and the second in Milwaukee since 1993.

Chicago struck early, with Ryan Donato tipping in a goal 1:32 into the game, assisted by Ethan Del Mastro. The Blackhawks added two more late in the first period. Philipp Kurashev scored on the power play with assists from Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel, followed by a goal from Zach Sanford just 83 seconds later, assisted by Samuel Savoie and Landon Slaggert. Chicago outshot St. Louis 15-6 in the period.