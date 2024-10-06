RECAP: Blackhawks Finish Preseason Strong with 6-2 Win Over Blues

Chicago looks to build on their win heading into the regular season next week

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

CHICAGO--The Blackhawks wrapped up their preseason with a win against the St. Louis Blues at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday night. The game was part of the "Home Away From Home" series and marked just the second NHL game at Fiserv Forum, and the second in Milwaukee since 1993.

Chicago struck early, with Ryan Donato tipping in a goal 1:32 into the game, assisted by Ethan Del Mastro. The Blackhawks added two more late in the first period. Philipp Kurashev scored on the power play with assists from Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel, followed by a goal from Zach Sanford just 83 seconds later, assisted by Samuel Savoie and Landon Slaggert. Chicago outshot St. Louis 15-6 in the period.

Despite being outshot 13-7 in the second, the Blackhawks extended their lead with a goal from Nolan Allan, assisted by Bedard. St. Louis responded with a goal, but Chicago answered back with two more—one from Frank Nazar on a breakaway and another from Colton Dach on the power play, assisted by Donato.

St. Louis added a power-play goal early in the third, but Arvid Soderblom finished strong, making 26 saves on 28 shots. The Blues outshot Chicago, but Soderblom’s performance and the Blackhawks’ offense secured their first preseason win.

Ryan Donato, Philipp Kurashev, Nolan Allan, and Frank Nazar each recorded a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (1-4-1). Connor Bedard added three assists, finishing the preseason with six points (1G, 5A) in four games. Chicago also went 2-for-2 on the power play.

THEY SAID IT

  • “We had all the young guys, and they were excited to play and excited for that opportunity. Not to say other guys aren't, but I think that’s the thing. We just went out there with a positive mindset and really enjoyed it.” - Connor Bedard on playing with alongside Blackhawks prospects.
  • “We have a lot of guys who have been working hard, sometimes not getting the best results. But, you know, it's hard not to look at myself a little bit. It's a long camp, but I don’t really judge myself. I want to help the team win as best I can, and usually, when I'm doing that, that’s when I’m playing my best.” - Ryan Donato on training camp and preseason results.
  • “In the meeting this morning, I mentioned to them that this is our final preseason game, so it’s their last chance to show us their best. I think they did that. Whether it was all the young guys who came back up or the guys who doubled up and played last night, everybody really showed their best tonight—from the goaltender all the way up through all 20 guys. We're proud of that.” - Richardson on strong team performance in final preseason matchup.
GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Blues - Oct 5, 2024

GAME LINKS

Highlights as the Chicago Blackhawks face off against St. Louis

WHAT'S NEXT

After tonight's matchup, the Blackhawks will open the regular season on the road with a four-game trip, beginning Tuesday in Salt Lake City against the Utah Hockey Club at 9:00 p.m. CT. The team's home opener is set for Thursday, October 17 against San Jose at 7:30 p.m.

POSTGAME VIDEO

