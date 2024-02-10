RECAP: Blackhawks Find Offense Late, Fall in OT to Rangers

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks found their offensive ryhthm again on Friday night against the New York Rangers, coming behind from two goals down in the final 6:23 of the third to force overtime. The visitors took the game in the extra frame, though, as Mika Zibanejad scored the winner for a 4-3 Rangers win.

Chicago got an opening goal from Alex Vlasic in the first three minutes of play before allowing three stright from the visitors -- Alexis Lafrenière, Chris Kreider and Jonny Brodzinski putting New York in front 3-1 late into the third. Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson propelled the late comeback, scoring with 6:23 and 1:02 on the clock, respectively -- the latter with an extra attacker on.

Petr Mrazek made his fourth straight start and made 32 stops in the OT loss.

"We've been kind of on this (stretch) for maybe over a month now that I've been very happy with the work ethic, and we haven't got the results most nights," head coach Luke Richardson said postgame. "But I think we're we're inching closer every time. The last couple games have been one-goal games and tonight, we finally got her pushed into overtime. And hopefully that'll give us a little confidence to push us over the edge the next game."