RECAP: Blackhawks Find Offense Late, Fall in OT to Rangers

Chicago scores twice in final 7 minutes of play to force overtime, snap five-game losing skid

2.9_OT_FINAL_16x9
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks found their offensive ryhthm again on Friday night against the New York Rangers, coming behind from two goals down in the final 6:23 of the third to force overtime. The visitors took the game in the extra frame, though, as Mika Zibanejad scored the winner for a 4-3 Rangers win.

Chicago got an opening goal from Alex Vlasic in the first three minutes of play before allowing three stright from the visitors -- Alexis Lafrenière, Chris Kreider and Jonny Brodzinski putting New York in front 3-1 late into the third. Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson propelled the late comeback, scoring with 6:23 and 1:02 on the clock, respectively -- the latter with an extra attacker on.

Petr Mrazek made his fourth straight start and made 32 stops in the OT loss.

"We've been kind of on this (stretch) for maybe over a month now that I've been very happy with the work ethic, and we haven't got the results most nights," head coach Luke Richardson said postgame. "But I think we're we're inching closer every time. The last couple games have been one-goal games and tonight, we finally got her pushed into overtime. And hopefully that'll give us a little confidence to push us over the edge the next game."

New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
+16 New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Rangers - Feb. 9, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago's three-goal night snapped a five-game stretch where they struggled to produce offensively, scoring a combined three tallies over that span dating back to Jan. 22.
  • Three of the last four Blackhawks games at the United Center have gone past 60 minutes (2-1 SO win vs. SJ on Jan. 16; 4-3 OT win vs. NYI on Jan. 19). 
  • Alex Vlasic netted his second goal of the season in the opening minutes of the game with a quick wrister from the top of the left circle that went top-shelf in the far corner past the glove of Igor Shesterkin. Both tallies this season for the young blueliner have come at home in the first period (Dec. 9 vs. STL).
  • Nick Foligno scored a goal in a second consecutive game with a rebound tally in the third period to pull the Blackhawks within one with just over 6 minutes to play. It was the first time this season the veteran has scored in back-to-back games, and his 12th overall on the year.
  • Jason Dickinson took the team lead in goal scoring with his 16th goal of the season to tie things late, breaking his tie at 15 with the injured Connor Bedard.
  • Louis Crevier returned to the lineup for his 16th game of the season -- his first since being recalled from Rockford on Tuesday morning. Jarred Tinordi (lower body) entered the evening as a game-time decision, what Richardson described as "a little sore," and was ultimately scratched before warmups.
  • Rem Pitlick drew into the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past three games to "give us a little bit of speed up front," according to Richardson after morning skate. He finished the night with 9:18 of ice time and three faceoff wins. Zach Sanford came out of the lineup to make way.

THEY SAID IT

  • "You've got to know who you're dealing with on the other team as well. You've got those top two lines over there, Panarin and Zibanejad, they've got some of the most poise I think in the league. Fox as well... They're not necessarily moving their feet, but they're just gonna wait you off and kind of wait for you to make the first mistake. So yeah, it's cool to be able to play against them and learn from your mistakes against some of the better players, smarter players in the league." - Alex Vlasic on learning against some of the Rangers top players.
  • "I think we we are creating a lot of chances. But now it's about you have to finish it. You don't win a game with (only) creating chances. So we've got to be better in that and I think today was a good step." - Philipp Kurashev building momentum offensively.
  • "Those guys are gonna get valuable lessons and reps in a really tight game against a team that you have to be on alert at all times when you're on the ice with this team. Obviously like the Panarins the Zibanejads and you know, all their D, all six of them get up in the play. So we have really sort out a line rush and our D are like the quarterback, sometimes. They have to call out what they see. They're the only guys that face up ice and see everything... We expect them to grow the confidence to be verbal, louder, talk, call it out and point and sort things out because they're a very tough line-rushing team to defend. I thought did pretty good job against them them entire night." - Luke Richardson on young defensemen Vlasic, Crevier and Issak Phillips facing top Rangers players.

GAME LINKS

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday night as the Western Conference leading Vancouver Canucks visit the United Center.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 - 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks

Black History Month Celebration

POSTGAME VIDEO

Watch all the highlights from Blackhawks 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on February 9, 2024

Richardson on OT Loss, Offense

Vlasic on Goal, OT Loss to NYR

Kurashev on Offensive Momentum

News Feed

RELEASE: Details Announced for Chris Chelios Jersey Retirement on Feb. 25

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Rangers Friday Night

MEDICAL: Dickinson Not Practicing Thursday

RECAP: Folignos Trade Goals as Blackhawks Fall to Wild

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

RELEASE: T. Johnson Activated from IR, Crevier Recalled

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Wild in Return from Break

BLOG: NHL All-Star Break Allows ‘Restart’ for Reichel 

PROSPECTS: Allan Finds Offensive Production with Rockford Over Weekend

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reassign Two to IceHogs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shutout in Back-to-Back Contests

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Road Trip in Calgary

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Road Troubles Continue in Loss at Edmonton 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Play Oilers in Second Half of Back-to-Back

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Kraken

BLOG: Mrazek ‘Thankful’ For Another Opportunity with Blackhawks 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Mrazek to Two-Year Extension

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash Against Kraken in Seattle