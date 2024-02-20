RECAP: Bedard's Three Points Not Enough in Carolina

RALEIGH, NC. -- The Blackhawks tried to make it a second straight game with a third-period comeback on Monday night in Carolina, but a lopsided first period proved too much to overcome in an eventual 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes in the teams' first meeting of the year.

Connor Bedard factored into all three Chicago goals with a power-play tally and two assists -- primary helpers on a second-period Nick Folingo and on a Tyler Johnson power-play goal in the third. Carolina had six different goal scorers on the night including a Jordan Martinook empty-netter in the final minutes to squash the comeback bid.

Petr Mrazek made 36 saves on 41 shots in the loss.