PROSPECTS: IceHogs Clinch 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Berth

With a 2-1 shootout win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday night, the Rockford IceHogs clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Blackhawks' AHL affiliate will head to the postseason for the third consecutive year, and will be looking to advance past the division semifinals for the first time since reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2018.

Rockford will be one of five teams to reach the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams will meet in a best-of-three first-round series. The IceHogs are currently third in the Central Division with nine games remaining in the regular season, three points back of the second-place Grand Rapids Griffins and five points ahead of the fourth-place Texas Stars.